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Corella Resources Ltd is an exploration company. Its main focus is on the exploration of high-grade, low impurity kaolin and silica projects located in the Yilgarn Craton region of Western Australia including Tampu Kaolin Project, Wiltshire Kaolin Project, Kalannie Kaolin Project, and Bonnie Rock Silica Project.
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