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Mt Malcolm Mines NL is a gold-focused exploration company. Its key project is the Malcolm Project located in the Mt Malcolm District of the Mt Margaret Mineral Field in Western Australia. The firm is organised into two operating segments, which is corporate and exploration operations.
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