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Peak Minerals Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits. The company's project includes Copper Hills; Cork Tree; Carson; Kimberley South; Hill End Hargraves and Yendon projects. It operates in one segment which is mineral exploration and evaluation operations.
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