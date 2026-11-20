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Savannah Goldfields Ltd formerly Laneway Resources Ltd is engaged in the mining, exploration, and development of gold and coal tenements. The company's geographical segments include New Zealand and Australia. It derives a majority of revenue from Australia. The company holds interests in Agate Creek Gold Project in North Queensland; New Zealand Gold Project in North Island and Ashford Coking Coal in northern New South Wales.
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