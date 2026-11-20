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Lincoln Minerals Ltd is an Australian minerals explorer and developer, focused on base metals, iron ore and graphite exploration and project development on the Eyre Peninsula of South Australia. Lincoln's principal graphite projects include the Kookaburra Gully Project, the historic Koppio Graphite Mine and the Kookaburra Gully Extended, Pernella, Campoona Syncline and Gum Flat project. Its other projects include Minbrie project a base metal and vanadium project, Eurilla project, and Nantuma project.
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