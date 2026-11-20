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Lefroy Exploration Ltd is a mineral exploration and mining company. The company's project includes Western and Eastern Lefroy Gold and Lake Johnston. Its Lefroy Gold project is located approximately 50 kilometers to the South East of Kalgoorlie.
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