The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Lithium Energy Ltd is a battery minerals company with two exploration and development projects, the Solaroz Lithium Project in Argentina, which comprises 12,000 hectares of highly prospective lithium mineral concessions, and the Burke Graphite Project in Queensland, which contains a high-grade graphite deposit and presents an opportunity to participate in the anticipated growth in demand for graphite and graphite related products. The company derives the majority of its revenue from Argentina.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.