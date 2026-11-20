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Legacy Iron Ore Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a diverse portfolio of assets spanning iron ore, gold and base metals. Its projects include Mt Bevan Project, South Laverton Gold Project, Mt. Celia Project and many more.
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