Los Cerros Ltd is an exploration and mining company that explores and develops mineral prospects located in Peru, South America. Its portfolio of exploration projects focuses on copper, molybdenum, gold, and zinc. The company holds an interest in a portfolio of base and precious metal projects that are located within well-constrained metallogenic belts associated with the Andean Cordillera in Chile and Peru. The company's portfolio of projects includes Quinchia Gold project in Colombia, Miraflores project in Quinchia, and Andes project.