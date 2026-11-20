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Ardiden Ltd is an Australian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company's project includes Pickle Lake Gold; Kasagiminnis Gold Deposit; Dorothy and Dobie Deposit; New Patricia Gold Prospect; South Limb Gold Prospect and others. Its operating segment includes Gold; Lithium and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Lithium segment.
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