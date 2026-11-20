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Lightning Minerals Ltd is a mining exploration company. Its exploration is focused on battery minerals such as Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, Copper, and PGEs. It holds interest in Dundas Project; Mailman Hill Project; Mount Jewell Project; and Mt Bartle Project. Lightning Minerals sees a growing demand for Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, Copper, and PGEs. Exploration is focused on fulfilling this critical minerals deficit.
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