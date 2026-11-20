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Kalamazoo Resources Ltd is a gold and copper explorer and developer whose primary focus is on exploring and developing gold projects in Western Australia. Its projects are Castlemaine Gold Project; South Muckleford Gold Project; Pilbara Gold and Base Metal Project; Snake Well Project; Ashburton Gold and Others.
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