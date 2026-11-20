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Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd is engaged in gold mining, development, and exploration in Sydney, Australia. Its operating segment includes Chatree Gold Mine, Thailand, and Nueva Esperanza Gold/Silver Project, Chile. The company derives maximum revenue from Chatree Gold Mine project.
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