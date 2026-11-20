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Iron Road Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which explores iron ore in Australia. Its projects include the Central Eyre Iron and Gawler Iron. The Central Eyre Iron project consists of three prospects: Warramboo, Kopi, and Hambidge.
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