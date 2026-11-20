IperionX is a leading American titanium metal and critical materials company - using patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy, cost and carbon emissions. Our Titan critical minerals project is the largest JORC-compliant mineral resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon mineral sands in the United States. IperionX's titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced U.S. industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, hydrogen, automotive and additive manufacturing.