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Grange Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources and iron ore mining operations. Its projects include the Southdown Magnetite and associated Pellet Plant Projects. The Group has two reportable segments: Exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources and iron ore mining operations; and Development and construction of housing units.
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