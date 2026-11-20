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Gibb River Diamonds Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring, acquiring, and developing Gold, Diamond, and Phosphate in Australia. Its projects include Edjudina gold Project; Ellendale Diamond Project, Blina Alluvial Prospect; and Others. The company generates all of its revenue from Australia.
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