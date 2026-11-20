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Gorilla Gold Mines is an Australian company engaged in the production of gold from the mining and processing of surface and underground resources, and investments. Its projects include the Comet Vale project and Golden Lode project, Happy Jack, and Penny's Find Projects. The company is organised into one operating segment which is gold exploration and evaluation.
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