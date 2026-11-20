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Far East Gold Ltd is engaged in the exploration of minerals. The group operates in two segments namely Australia and Indonesia. Its projects include Hill 212, Blue Grass creek, Mount Clark west, Woyla, Wonogiri, and Trenggalek.
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