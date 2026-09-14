ev resources

ev resources

ASX:EVR

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Detailed Quote

EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR) is executing a disciplined, dual-track strategy to solve the North American antimony supply crisis. Our strategy is defined by two clear objectives: advancing near-term production potential and delivering significant long-term scale.
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Text reads: Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks; the background shows the periodic table element Sb for Antimony, 121.76.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: EV Resources Powers Up with 950 Percent Gain

Press Releases

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

EV Resources Executes Strategic MOU with Wogen and XCLR to Fund and Advance Los Lirios Antimony Project

EVR completes acquisition of the Los Lirios Antimony Mine (EVR: 70%), Mexico

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