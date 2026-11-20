Equatorial Resources Ltd is an iron ore exploration and development company. The company's iron ore projects are located in the Republic of Congo (ROC). The company focuses on advancing its existing mineral resource assets in Africa, as well as searching for new opportunities in the resources sector. It operates the Badondo Iron Project located in the northwest region of the Republic of Congo. Central & West Africa hosts a regional distribution of undeveloped world-class high-grade iron ore deposits. It is comprised of the same rock type and similar geological formation as the Carajas System in South America.