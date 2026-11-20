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Twenty Seven Co Ltd is a company exploring economic deposits containing Cobalt in prospective areas within stable jurisdictions. Cobalt is a strategic mineral and an essential element used in batteries important for the growth of renewable energy in the world. The projects of the company include Rover Project, Kalanbi Project, and New South Wales Cobalt Projects.The firm operates in one segment being the minerals exploration across licenses in Western Australia and New South Wales.
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