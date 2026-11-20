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Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of properties. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and porphyry copper deposits. Its project portfolios include Silver Mountain and Oracle Ridge. Its geographical segments include Australia and the United States of America.
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