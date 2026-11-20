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Elementos Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of tin mining projects in Australia. The projects of the company include the Cleveland project in Tasmania, and the Oropesa tin project in Andalucia, Spain. Geographically, it operates within two segments which are Australia and Spain.
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