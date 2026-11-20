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Diablo Resources Limited (ASX:DBO) (OTCMKTS:DBORF) is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of major copper and gold deposits in North America. The Company has three, 100% owned, quality projects located in the USA, Phoenix Copper Project, King Solomon Gold and Star Range Silver-Antimony Projects.
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