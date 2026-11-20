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Discovery Alaska Ltd, formerly Discovery Africa Ltd is an Australian based company engaged in the development of exploration projects for Gold in Western Australia. Its projects include the WA Gold Projects. The firm has two reporting segments: exploration for mineral commodities in North America, and exploration for gold in Australia. The mineral commodity segment of the firm includes an interest in the Chulitna Project.
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