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Cazaly Resources Ltd is a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company. Its projects include Kaoko Kobalt, Mount Venn Gold, Mckenzie Springs Nickel-Graphite, Parker Range Iron Ore, and Hamersley Iron Ore.
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