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Capral Ltd manufacturers and distributors of aluminum profiles. It distributes those manufactured products in addition to a small amount of bought-in products through two distribution channels. It supplies to three market segments namely Residential, Commercial, and Industrial markets through each of its distribution channels. It operates in one geographical area, Australia. Its products include doors, showers, wardrobes, security products, internal fit-outs, other commercial building-related products, aluminum extrusions, and rolled products.
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