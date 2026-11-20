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BlueScope Steel Limited is a steel solutions company operating in Australia, New Zealand, the US and Asia that serves primarily the building and construction industry, and also other industrial segments. The Company manufactures and distributes hot and cold rolled coil, plate, and coated products such as pre-painted steel and zinc/aluminium alloy-coated steel.
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