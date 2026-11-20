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Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd is an Australian diamond exploration company. The company holds interests in the Naujaat property, Nanuk diamonds property, and La Victoria property. Business operating segments include firms' exploration in Australia, Canada, Peru, Others, and Botswana.
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