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Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of bauxite mineral deposits in Western Australia. The company holds interests in Darling Range Project, Athena- HD Mining, Dionysus-HD Mining and Ceres-HD Mining. The Group operates in one operating segment and one geographical segment, Mineral Exploration in Australia.
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