Stellantis to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Shipments and Revenues on October 30

AMSTERDAM, October 9, 2025 - Stellantis N.V. announced today that its Third Quarter 2025 Shipments and Revenues will be released on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

A live webcast and conference call for the Third Quarter Shipments and Revenues will begin at 1:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

The related press release and presentation materials are expected to be posted under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at approximately 8 a.m. CET / 3 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Details for accessing this presentation are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website. For those unable to participate in the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible following the event.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

