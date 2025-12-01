Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa to Participate in Goldman Sachs 17th Annual Industrials & Autos Week

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa to Participate in
Goldman Sachs 17 th Annual Industrials & Autos Week

AMSTERDAM, December 1, 2025 Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 4, 2025, from 3:05 p.m . to 3:40 p.m. CET 9:05 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. EST at Goldman Sachs 17 th Annual Industrials & Autos Week.

To watch the live session, visit the following webcast link:
https://kvgo.com/gs/stellantis-december-2025

Details for watching the fireside chat are also available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website. For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible following the event.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

