State Street Investment Management Announces New ETF, Furthering Convergence of Public and Private Credit Markets

State Street ® Short Duration IG Public & Private Credit ETF (PRSD) is an actively managed short-term bond ETF bringing together exposure to investment-grade public and private credit
State Street Investment Management, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), announced today the launch of the State Street Short Duration IG Public & Private Credit ETF (PRSD). The fund is an actively managed short-term core bond solution, primarily allocating to investment grade debt securities through public and private credit instruments, seeking to maximize risk-adjusted returns alongside current income for investors.
Short-term core bond strategies are generally used to seek high quality income above cash markets while limiting the volatility associated with intermediate-and-longer term bond strategies. While many actively managed short-term strategies seek excess returns by taking on below investment grade or emerging market risks, PRSD takes a different approach, seeking to invest at least 80% of the fund's portfolio in investment grade credit instruments.
�Private credit is one of the fastest-growing segments of the market in recent years, but has historically been an underutilized allocation in portfolios, " said Anna Paglia, chief business officer of State Street Investment Management. "That changed earlier this year when we launched PRIV the SPDR ® SSGA IG Public & Private Credit ETF a core bond fund offering exposure to a combination of investment-grade public and private credit ETF. Now, PRSD builds on the launch of PRIV and continues the convergence of public and private markets by expanding our lineup to include a short-term bond strategy that can be used to pursue potential excess returns while managing duration risks."
Managed by the State Street Investment Management Active Fixed Income Team, PRSD seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns through a risk-aware, macroeconomic top-down approach combined with bottom-up security selection to construct a portfolio that seeks to overweight the most attractive sectors and issuers. While the portfolio's sector, credit rating allocation, and sensitivity to interest rates can vary over time, the fund seeks to target a duration between one and three years.
"PRIV and now PRSD are exciting strategies that investors can use to help diversify potential sources of alpha and income within bond portfolios," added Paglia. "We're excited to be a standard bearer in the continued convergence of public and private markets."
For more information on the State Street Short Duration IG Public & Private Credit ETF visit https://www.ssga.com/us/en/intermediary/capabilities/alternatives/private-credit-etf .
About State Street Investment Management
At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping to deliver better outcomes to institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $5 trillion in assets managed * , clients in over 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to create a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go.
* This figure is presented as of June 30, 2025 and includes ETF AUM of $1,689.83 billion USD of which approximately $116.05 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.
Important Information : Apollo is not a sponsor, distributor, promoter, or investment adviser to the Fund. Apollo has entered into a contractual agreement with the Fund whereby it is obligated to provide firm bids on asset-backed and corporate finance instruments sourced by Apollo (each an "AOS Investment") to the Fund on a daily basis at certain intervals and is required to repurchase AOS Investments that the Fund has purchased at the firm bid price offered by Apollo, subject to, but not limited to, contractual levels designed to cover the estimated seven-day stress redemption rate as of the date hereof. The sale of AOS Investments to Apollo is not exclusive and the Fund may seek to sell AOS Investments to other counterparties.
Important Risk Information
State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) is now State Street Investment Management. Please click here for more information.
Investing involves risk including the risk loss of principal.
The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without SSGA's express written consent.
All information is from SSGA unless otherwise noted and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information and it should not be relied on as such.
The information provided does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor's particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status or investment horizon. You should consult your tax and financial advisor.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress.
Market risk : The Fund's investments are subject to changes in general economic conditions, general market fluctuations and the risks inherent in investing in markets. Investment markets can be volatile and prices of investments can change substantially due to various factors including, but not limited to, economic growth or recession, changes in interest rates, inflation, changes in the actual or perceived creditworthiness of issuers, and general market liquidity.
Liquidity Risk: Lack of a ready market, stressed market conditions, restrictions on resale, or certain market environments may limit the ability of the Fund to sell an investment at an advantageous time or price or at all. Illiquid investments may trade at a discount from comparable, more liquid investments and may be subject to wide fluctuations in market value. If the liquidity of the Fund's holdings deteriorates, it may lead to differences between the market price of Fund Shares and the net asset value of Fund Shares, and could result in the Fund Shares being less liquid. Illiquidity of the Fund's holdings may also limit the ability of the Fund to obtain cash to meet redemptions on a timely basis. In addition, the Fund, due to limitations on investments in any illiquid investments and/or the difficulty in purchasing and selling such investments, may be unable to achieve its desired level of exposure to a certain market or sector. Further, if counterparties are unwilling to purchase AOS Investments, AOS Investments that were deemed liquid by the Adviser may become illiquid.
Counterparty Risk: The Fund will be subject to credit risk with respect to the counterparties with which the Fund enters into derivatives contracts, repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements, and other transactions. If a counterparty fails to meet its contractual obligations, the Fund may be unable to terminate or realize any gain on the investment or transaction, or to recover collateral posted to the counterparty, resulting in a loss to the Fund. If the Fund holds collateral posted by its counterparty, it may be delayed or prevented from realizing on the collateral in the event of a bankruptcy or insolvency proceeding relating to the counterparty.
Valuation Risk: Some portfolio holdings, potentially a large portion of the Fund's investment portfolio, may be valued on the basis of factors other than market quotations. This may occur more often in times of market turmoil or reduced liquidity. There are multiple methods that can be used to value a portfolio holding when market quotations are not readily available. The value established for any portfolio holding at a point in time might differ from what would be produced using a different methodology or if it had been priced using market quotations. Portfolio holdings that are valued using techniques other than market quotations, including "fair valued" securities, may be subject to greater fluctuation in their valuations from one day to the next than if market quotations were used. In addition, there is no assurance that the Fund could sell or close out a portfolio position for the value established for it at any time, and it is possible that the Fund would incur a loss because a portfolio position is sold or closed out at a discount to the valuation established by the Fund at that time
Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of securities tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the market as a whole.
The Fund is actively managed . The Adviser's judgments about the attractiveness, relative value, or potential appreciation of a particular sector, security, commodity or investment strategy may prove to be incorrect, and may cause the Fund to incur losses. There can be no assurance that the Adviser's investment techniques and decisions will produce the desired results.
Debt Securities: The values of debt securities may increase or decrease as a result of the following: market fluctuations, changes in interest rates, actual or perceived inability or unwillingness of issuers, guarantors or liquidity providers to make scheduled principal or interest payments or illiquidity in debt securities markets; the risk of low rates of return due to reinvestment of securities during periods of falling interest rates or repayment by issuers with higher coupon or interest rates; and/or the risk of low income due to falling interest rates.
Investing in high yield fixed income securities , otherwise known as "junk bonds", is considered speculative and involves greater risk of loss of principal and interest than investing in investment grade fixed income securities. These Lower-quality debt securities involve greater risk of default or price changes due to potential changes in the credit quality of the issuer.
Privately-issued securities are securities that have not been registered under the Securities Act and as a result are subject to legal restrictions on resale. Privately-issued securities are not traded on established markets and may be illiquid, difficult to value and subject to wide fluctuations in value. Limitations on the resale of these securities may have an adverse effect on their marketability, and may prevent the Fund from disposing of them promptly at reasonable prices. Private credit can range in credit quality depending on a variety of factors, including total leverage, amount of leverage senior to the security in question, variability in the issuer's cash flows, the size of the issuer, the quality of assets securing debt and the degree to which such assets cover the subject company's debt obligations. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Adviser will be able to secure all of the investment opportunities that it identifies for the Fund, or that the size of an investment opportunity available to the Fund will be as large as the Adviser would desire, on account of general economic conditions, specific market developments, or other circumstances outside of the Adviser's control.
The Fund may hold securities that have not been registered for sale to the public under the U.S. federal securities laws. There can be no assurance that a trading market will exist at any time for any particular restricted security. Limitations on the resale of these securities may have an adverse effect on their marketability, and may prevent the Fund from disposing of them promptly at reasonable prices. The Fund may have to bear the expense of registering the securities for resale and the risk of substantial delays in effecting the registration. Also, restricted securities may be difficult to value because market quotations may not be readily available, and the securities may have significant volatility.
The value of the underlying securities held by a closed-end fund ("CEF") could decrease or the portfolio could become illiquid. Shares of CEFs frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value ("NAV"). There can be no assurance that the market discount on shares of any CEF purchased by the Fund will ever decrease. CEFs structured as " interval funds " are not available for continuous redemption; instead, interval funds offer to repurchase shares at their NAV periodically. Unlike many closed-end investment companies, shares of interval funds are not listed on any securities exchange and are not publicly-traded. In addition, the number of shares tendered in connection with a repurchase offer may exceed the number of shares the interval fund has offered to repurchase, in which case not all shares tendered in that offer will be repurchased. For these reasons, shares of interval funds are generally considered illiquid. Business development companies ("BDCs") generally invest in less mature private companies, which involve greater risk than well-established, publicly traded companies, and BDCs are subject to high failure rates among the companies in which they invest. BDCs may have relatively concentrated portfolios, which include a small number of investments. A significant portion of a BDC's investments are recorded at fair value as determined by its board of directors, which may potentially result in material differences between a BDC's NAV and its market price. As a result, shares of BDCs may trade at a discount from their NAV.
Investments in private funds are subject to the risks of the underlying investments held by the private fund. Private funds are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and therefore, an investor in such fund is not subject to its regulatory protections. Generally, little public information exists on the portfolio holdings of a private fund which means the private fund may be employing investment strategies not known to the Adviser. Investments in private funds are considered illiquid and may be difficult to value.
The S&P 500 ® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("S&P DJI") and have been licensed for use by State Street Global Advisors. S&P ® , SPDR ® , S&P 500 ® ,US 500 and the 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones ® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Global Advisors.
Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA , SIPC , an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation.
Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit ssga.com.
