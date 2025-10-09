Spooktacular Sequel: Chrysler Pacifica Returns as Official Minivan of Trunk or Treat

-
- Chrysler Pacifica spices up Halloween spirit with second year as the Official Minivan of Trunk or Treat
- Pacifica offers "hauntingly" helpful trunk-or-treat-ready features, including Stow 'n Go seating, Uconnect Theater, Stow 'n Vac and more
- Pacifica owners can share their own trunk-or treat creations on Chrysler brand social media channels
- For more information on Chrysler Pacifica, visit Chrysler.com
It's baaaack … and more boo-tiful than ever!
The Chrysler Pacifica is making a fang-tastic return for its second year as the Official Minivan of Trunk or Treat, revving up Halloween fun with frightfully clever features, freakishly good space and unmatchable candy-hauling superpowers, proving once again that it's the ultimate mobile Halloween HQ for ghouls, goblins and grown-ups alike. This year, Pacifica owners can tag @chrysler to share their creativity and for a chance to be featured on Chrysler social media channels.
"Trunk or Treat is a celebration of creativity, connection and community," said Chris Feuell , Chrysler brand CEO. "The Chrysler Pacifica is designed to support families all year round, and as Trunk or Treats continue to grow in popularity each year, Halloween is a perfect opportunity to showcase the Chrysler Pacifica. Whether serving as a mobile haunted house or a candy command center, Pacifica offers the versatility and comfort that make it the MVP for trunk-or-treat celebrations."
With its spellbinding storage, magically roomy interior and available plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Chrysler Pacifica brings the tricks and treats with style and smarts. Chrysler Pacifica is the ultimate trunk-or-treat machine:
- The Ultimate Haunted Theater: Open those sliding doors, cue up "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown " on the Uconnect Theater, and watch your trunk turn into a mini movie night
- Candy? Covered. Pack mountains of sweets in the in-floor Stow 'n Go storage bins — because running out of candy is the real horror story
- Disappearing Seats (No Magic Wand Needed): With class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, you can vanish the second- and third-row seats into the floor and unleash over 140 cubic feet of space for your spooktacular adventures. With second- and third-row seats stowed, there is plenty of room for your monster-size decorations to take your Pacifica's trunk-or-treat theme to the next level
- Keep an eye on all the little monsters, zombies and fairy princesses with Pacifica's FamCAM interior camera
- When trunk or treat is over, cast a "clean-up spell" and summon the Pacifica's built-in Stow 'n Vac to make crumbs, glitter and rogue candy wrappers disappear
Pacifica owners are invited to share their ghoulishly great trunk-or-treat designs by tagging @Chrysler and using #PacificaPumpkinPatch. Chrysler will be highlighting the most creative, over-the-top and hilariously haunted entries on its social media channels — so get spooky, get snappy and get seen!
For more information on the Chrysler Pacifica, visit Chrysler.com.
Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler Pacifica family-friendly features include the available FamCAM interior camera, which offers a bird's-eye view of rear-facing child-seat occupants. Pacifica has the most standard safety features in its segment, delivers available AWD capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and was first with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater System.
Chrysler is celebrating two decades of giving families all the space they need to load up for fun and adventure with the ground-breaking Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. First introduced for the 2005 model year, 5 million minivans have been sold with the Stow 'n Go seating and storage system, which allows the second- and third-row seats to fold flat quickly and easily into the floor. When not stowed, available Stow 'n Go in-floor bins offer easily accessible space to store gear.
The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan, delivers 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid can also help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking technology.
Chrysler Brand
Chrysler marks its 100th anniversary in 2025, honoring Walter P. Chrysler's legacy of innovation, engineering excellence and beautiful, affordable designs. As the brand celebrates this milestone, the future looks bright with exciting new releases: a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica in 2026, a new crossover soon after and a third product inspired by the Halcyon concept.
The Chrysler Pacifica – America's best-selling and most awarded minivan – continues to lead the segment it pioneered more than 40 years ago. Designed and engineered for modern families, Pacifica offers all-wheel drive, advanced safety features and the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. Chrysler's multi-energy minivan lineup also includes the value-focused Chrysler Voyager and the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid – the first electrified minivan in its class – delivering 82 MPGe, up to 32 miles of all-electric range, and a total range of 520 miles.
Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com .
Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler
X (Twitter): www.twitter.com/chrysler or @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spooktacular-sequel-chrysler-pacifica-returns-as-official-minivan-of-trunk-or-treat-302579901.html
SOURCE Stellantis