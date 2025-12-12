Spartan Metals Terminates Investor Relations Agreement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada, December 12, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) announces, effectively immediately, it has terminated the previously announced (November 17, 2025) investor relations agreement with ValPal Management Consultancy.
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director
Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
