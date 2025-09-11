S&P Global ushers new era of open data access: Introduces S&P Capital IQ Identifiers on DUNL.org

- Customers can reduce time to value by seamlessly accessing S&P Capital IQ Identifiers via DUNL.org
- New enhancement brings over 25 million company records in both human and machine-readable formats
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the availability of the S&P Capital IQ Identifiers on Data Unlocked (DUNL.org), a comprehensive open data portal that provides organizations worldwide with free access to essential reference and master data. The release further solidifies the S&P Capital IQ ID as the standard company identifier for all S&P Global data, with over 25 million companies now available in both human and machine-readable formats on DUNL.
DUNL.org transforms data accessibility by offering:
- Barrier-free access: No login requirements for essential reference and master data
- Format flexibility: Human-readable interfaces and machine-readable APIs, JSON-LD, and RDF formats
- Permanent stability: Immutable URLs providing reliable long-term data connections
- Enhanced interoperability: Links to external standards including GeoNames and WikiData
- Transparent licensing: Creative Commons licensing enables free internal organizational use
The S&P Capital IQ Identifier, offered through the web-based platform, serves as a unique, standardized identifier that facilitates seamless integration and access to company information. As the official company identifier for all S&P Global offerings, the Capital IQ ID also serves as a key in linking over 25 million entities to various other IDs, including the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) population.
"By enabling customers to freely embed the S&P Capital IQ ID within their systems, we simplify the process of connecting their data to our vast resources on companies, ultimately reducing the time to value," said Dan Bennett , Head of Technology, S&P Global Enterprise Data Organization. "This initiative has already seen positive feedback from our partners, who appreciate the rapid integration capabilities this offers."
The S&P Capital IQ platform is a web-based platform for financial data, analytics and research. It combines deep information on companies, markets and people worldwide with robust tools for analysis, idea generation and workflow management.
This new offering addresses growing industry demand for transparent, friction-free data access while further positioning S&P Global at the forefront of the open data movement that is reshaping how financial markets consume and integrate critical intelligence. The launch reflects a broader industry transformation toward open data transparency, where leading organizations recognize that strategic data sharing strengthens customer relationships and accelerates market innovation. By removing traditional access barriers, S&P Global is deepening customer engagement while demonstrating its commitment to transparent and accessible data sharing.
To explore the platform and access free reference data, visit: DUNL.org.
To explore the S&P Capital IQ Identifiers via DUNL.org, visit here .
