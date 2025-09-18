Snowflake Named 2025 Strategic Partner of the Year by Morgan Stanley

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 8, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is excited to announce that it has identified 4 distinct extensive drill-ready gold-rich zones that remain wide open located along the prolific 15 km Highway of Gold Corridor within the Eldorado System, including: the Gold Dome Zone where grab samples assayed up to 256.60 gt Au or 8.25 ozt Au; the Gold Swarm Zone where grab samples assayed up to 226.94 gt Au or 7.30 ozt Au; the Big Mac Zone where grab samples assayed up to 111.35 gt Au or 3.58 ozt Au; and the Whopper Zone where grab samples assayed up to 39.84 gt Au or 1.28 ozt Au on the Big One property (the "Property"), Golden Triangle, British Columbia . The Company expanded the high-grade gold mineralized Eldorado System that hosts the Highway of Gold with >500 widespread mineralized veins covering an area of ~9 km 2 . The Big One discovery is located in an area of recent glacial and snowpack abatement adjacent to the world-class gold-rich porphyry systems at Galore Creek. The 100% controlled Big One property covers 36,989 hectares in world-class geologic terrane with tremendous additional discovery potential.
Link to overview map with target names and all samples > 1 g/t Au
Link to overview figures Gold Dome+Big Mac, Whopper, Goldswarm
Dan Stuart, President and CEO of Juggernaut Exploration states: "The initial results from this year's exploration season on the Big One property with grab assays up to 256.60 g/t Au or 8.25 oz/t Au from the newly discovered Gold Dome Zone clearly demonstrate the high-grade nature of this emerging district-scale gold system. With over 500 widespread veins and shears discovered in a very short period of time over 15 km with a vertical relief exceeding 1 km that remains open, shows that the Eldorado System is district scale with tremendous untapped growth potential. The Eldorado gold system and Highway of Gold Corridor are showing the right ingredients to quickly become the next big discovery in the Golden Triangle. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of this discovery with the drill bit with much anticipation. The entire team believes we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg and the best is yet to come."
Manuele Lazzarotto, PhD, Chief Geologist of Juggernaut Exploration states: "I am happy to report on behalf of the entire team that the successful 2025 systematic exploration program was just wrapped up on August 29th and all goals have been accomplished on time and on budget. The excellent results with many grab samples with multi-ounce gold assays from 4 extremely gold-rich extensive drill-ready zones within the 15 km Highway of Gold Corridor, namely the Gold Swarm Zone, Big Mac Zone, Gold Dome Zone and Whopper Zone, which some say appears to be a lot like the high-grade seen at Brucejack, or epithermal/porphyry related or related to a magmatic intrusive. It's early days but these are all possible geological model outcomes. All of this is a clear testament that we appear to have discovered a new gold-rich, polymetallic-rich district-scale system at Big One. Over 500 mineralized veins many with remarkable gold content have been confirmed on surface and we look forward to testing the subsurface with the planned inaugural drill program. The team is eager to start planning the upcoming fully funded drill campaign designed to test these 4 extensive zones once all the data collected this season has been received, compiled and interpreted."
The Eldorado system consists of a vast area of ~9 km 2 of recently exposed bedrock that hosts the 15 km Highway of Gold Corridor containing >500 widespread polymetallic quartz-sulphide veins and shears as well as extensive propylitic alteration within a vertical relief of 1 km. The polymetallic veins contain semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena with grades up to 256.60 g/t Au or 8.25 oz/t Au that remain wide open, visually and geochemically reminiscent of the high-grade veins observed at Brucejack. Grab samples collected during the 2024 season assayed up to 2084 g/t Ag and 7.9% Cu. 2025 assay results reported in this news release only comprise gold values. Results for silver, copper, lead and zinc will be reported once analyses are completed and the data has been reviewed and compiled. Four gold-rich polymetallic mineralized zones have been identified and are planned to be tested during the inaugural drill program.
Initial highlights from the 2025 exploration season:
-
The Big Mac Zone measures ~1 km by ~1 km and consists of multiple large veins with shear zones that are up to 10 meters wide and exposed on surface for 400 meters with vertical reliefs of up to 360 m where they are covered by snow and ice and remain wide open. A channel cut from the Big Mac Zone that assayed 6.63 g/t Au over 3.58 meters, including 17.45 g/t Au over 1.35 m and 47.18 g/t Au or 1.52 oz/t Au over 0.47 m, true width, was collected 5 meters to the east of a grab sample that assayed up to 111.35 g/t Au. A second channel cut assayed 3.60 g/t Au over 1.45 meters, including 10.17 g/t Au over 0.50 meters located 270 m on strike to the west of the 111.35 g/t Au sample. A grab sample, located 450 m to the west, assayed 55.5 g/t Au or 1.78 oz/t Au from a difficult-to-access secondary vein located in the nearby cliffs. 14 out of 26 samples (54%) from the Big Mac Zone assayed 1 g/t Au. The Big Mac Zone is drill-ready.
Link to video , Link to image gallery
Table 1: Big Mac Zone samples >1 g/t Au
|
Zone
|
Year
|
Sample ID
|
Type
|
Au (g/t)
|
Big Mac
|
2025
|
M220659
|
Grab
|
111.35
|
Big Mac
|
2025
|
M220561
|
Grab
|
55.50
|
Big Mac
|
2025
|
M217807
|
Channel
|
47.18
|
Big Mac
|
2024
|
D751216
|
Grab
|
37.98
|
Big Mac
|
2025
|
D750624
|
Grab
|
21.62
|
Big Mac
|
2025
|
D750625
|
Grab
|
18.32
|
Big Mac
|
2025
|
M217784
|
Channel
|
10.83
|
Big Mac
|
2024
|
D750608
|
Grab
|
10.62
|
Big Mac
|
2025
|
M217785
|
Channel
|
10.17
|
Big Mac
|
2024
|
D751284
|
Float
|
6.34
|
Big Mac
|
2025
|
D751435
|
Grab
|
5.19
|
Big Mac
|
2025
|
M217788
|
Channel
|
5.15
|
Big Mac
|
2025
|
M217805
|
Channel
|
4.18
|
Big Mac
|
2024
|
D751285
|
Grab
|
3.74
-
The Whopper Zone is a ~2 km by ~2 km area that consists of multiple veins up to 5 meters wide and extensive shear zones up to 50 meters wide that are exposed on surface for 500 meters with vertical reliefs of up to 780 meters. Channel cuts from the Whopper Zone assayed up to 39.84 g/t Au or 1.28 oz/t Au over 0.50 m within a larger interval that assayed 6.71 g/t Au over 3.06 meters. Multiple grab collected upslope of the channel cut along a 5 meter wide vein hosted in an 8 meter wide shear zone along 50 meters of exposed vein assayed up to 13.12 g/t Au. The shear zones are difficult to sample due to the exposed cliffs and comprise numerous lenses of semi-massive to massive galena, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrite contained in quartz veins and stockwork and remain open on either side, where they are covered by snow and ice. 32 samples out of 158 (20%) assayed 1 g/t Au. Multiple targets in the Whopper zone are drill-ready
Link to video , Link to image gallery
Table 1: Whopper Zone samples >1 g/t Au
|
Zone
|
Year
|
Sample ID
|
Type
|
Au (g/t)
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751282
|
Grab
|
79.01
|
Whopper
|
2025
|
M217601
|
Channel
|
39.84
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751163
|
Float
|
23.97
|
Whopper
|
2025
|
M217567
|
Channel
|
17.00
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D750394
|
Grab
|
13.12
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751191
|
Channel
|
12.12
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751975
|
Grab
|
10.62
|
Whopper
|
2025
|
D751365
|
Grab
|
9.35
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D750389
|
Grab
|
8.10
|
Whopper
|
2025
|
M217571
|
Channel
|
6.06
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D750395
|
Grab
|
6.01
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D750198
|
Float
|
6.01
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751154
|
Grab
|
5.72
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751969
|
Float
|
5.59
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751939
|
Channel
|
5.06
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751112
|
Float
|
4.94
|
Whopper
|
2025
|
M217566
|
Channel
|
4.40
|
Whopper
|
2025
|
M217573
|
Channel
|
4.27
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751943
|
Grab
|
4.00
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751192
|
Channel
|
3.39
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751215
|
Grab
|
2.96
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751699
|
Grab
|
2.15
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751165
|
Grab
|
1.95
|
Whopper
|
2025
|
D751426
|
Grab
|
1.91
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751213
|
Float
|
1.65
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751109
|
Grab
|
1.65
|
Whopper
|
2025
|
M220559
|
Grab
|
1.55
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751968
|
Grab
|
1.49
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751972
|
Channel
|
1.42
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D751993
|
Grab
|
1.20
|
Whopper
|
2025
|
D750751
|
Grab
|
1.16
|
Whopper
|
2024
|
D750393
|
Grab
|
1.01
-
The Gold Swarm Zone contains clusters of shear zones and veins up to 4.5 meters wide with grab samples that assayed up to 226.94 g/t Au or 7.30 oz/t Au and a channel cut that assayed 4.02 g/t Au over 4.36 m containing substantial amounts of semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite, galena and sphalerite. The zone has been recently exposed by glacial retreat and covers an area of ~1 km by ~1 km and extends over a vertical relief of 440 m and remains open in all directions. 27 samples out of 44 (61%) assayed 1 g/t Au. The Gold Swarm Zone is drill-ready.
Link to video
Table 1: Gold Swarm Zone samples >1 g/t Au
|
Zone
|
Year
|
Sample ID
|
Type
|
Au (g/t)
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M217656
|
Float
|
226.94
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
D750642
|
Grab
|
43.99
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
D751373
|
Grab
|
21.44
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M224982
|
Chip
|
21.17
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M217705
|
Channel
|
20.78
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M217655
|
Grab
|
19.64
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
D750644
|
Grab
|
18.47
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
D750639
|
Grab
|
18.12
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M217657
|
Grab
|
18.11
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
D750641
|
Grab
|
15.52
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M217852
|
Channel
|
15.39
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M217649
|
Channel
|
14.96
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
D750638
|
Grab
|
14.46
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M224983
|
Grab
|
14.06
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M224883
|
Grab
|
11.07
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
D751372
|
Grab
|
7.44
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
D750643
|
Grab
|
7.36
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M217589
|
Channel
|
5.81
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M224981
|
Grab
|
5.31
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M217648
|
Channel
|
4.69
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M217702
|
Channel
|
4.30
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
D751417
|
Grab
|
3.38
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
D750704
|
Grab
|
2.59
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M217853
|
Channel
|
1.75
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M217592
|
Channel
|
1.69
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
D751371
|
Grab
|
1.56
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M217591
|
Channel
|
1.17
|
Gold Swarm
|
2025
|
M217704
|
Channel
|
1.07
-
The Gold Dome Zone is a ~3 km by ~1.5 km zone that consists of clusters of multiple extensive gold-rich shear zones, veins, and stockwork that are up to 4 meters wide and exposed on surface for 1 km with a vertical relief of ~600 m and remain open. Grab samples assayed up to 256.60 g/t Au or 8.25 oz/t Au and a channel cut assayed 5.45 g/t Au over 2.77 meters from a vein exposed on surface in the adjacent difficult to reach cliff face for ~200 meters. The mineralized veins contain seams of semi-massive galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite and pyrite. 46 samples out of 191 (24%) assayed 1 g/t Au. Multiple targets in the Gold Dome Zone are drill ready.
Link to video , Link to image gallery
Table 1: Gold Dome Zone samples >1 g/t Au
|
Zone
|
Year
|
Sample ID
|
Type
|
Au (g/t)
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M224886
|
Float
|
256.60
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D751423
|
Grab
|
138.70
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M224956
|
Grab
|
95.04
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D751407
|
Grab
|
68.57
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D751424
|
Grab
|
60.08
|
Gold Dome
|
2024
|
D751966
|
Grab
|
56.54
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M217579
|
Channel
|
34.96
|
Gold Dome
|
2024
|
D751156
|
Grab
|
33.72
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M217613
|
Channel
|
31.68
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M224961
|
Grab
|
31.25
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D751402
|
Grab
|
29.23
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D751375
|
Grab
|
28.47
|
Gold Dome
|
2024
|
D751964
|
Talus
|
23.47
|
Gold Dome
|
2024
|
D751209
|
Grab
|
19.82
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D751357
|
Grab
|
18.06
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D751374
|
Talus
|
16.60
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M224959
|
Grab
|
15.94
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M220602
|
Grab
|
11.92
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M224957
|
Grab
|
9.65
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M224905
|
Talus
|
9.48
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M220601
|
Grab
|
6.77
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D751403
|
Float
|
6.13
|
Gold Dome
|
2024
|
D751158
|
Grab
|
4.60
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D750632
|
Float
|
4.44
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M217608
|
Channel
|
4.35
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M217643
|
Channel
|
4.35
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D751406
|
Grab
|
4.07
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D750621
|
Grab
|
3.76
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M217637
|
Channel
|
3.63
|
Gold Dome
|
2024
|
D750192
|
Grab
|
3.44
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M217727
|
Channel
|
2.73
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M224963
|
Grab
|
2.63
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D751404
|
Grab
|
2.61
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M224851
|
Chip
|
2.61
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M224855
|
Grab
|
2.23
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M224902
|
Subcrop
|
2.02
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M217618
|
Channel
|
1.94
|
Gold Dome
|
2024
|
D751195
|
Channel
|
1.61
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M217724
|
Channel
|
1.50
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M224901
|
Grab
|
1.46
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M217636
|
Channel
|
1.33
|
Gold Dome
|
2024
|
D751251
|
Grab
|
1.27
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D750629
|
Grab
|
1.23
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M224852
|
Grab
|
1.08
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
D750852
|
Subcrop
|
1.07
|
Gold Dome
|
2025
|
M224904
|
Grab
|
1.04
-
A total of 421 rock samples were collected during the 2025 exploration season along the 15 km Highway of Gold: 272 grab/float samples and 149 channel samples. Preliminary assay results for samples reported in this news release only comprise gold. Assay results only comprise gold values. Results for silver, copper, lead and zinc will be reported once analyses are completed and the data has been reviewed and compiled. Based on assay results reported from the 2024 season on samples that are visually similar to the samples reported today, the previously reported 2024 samples assayed up to 2084 g/t Ag and 7.9% Cu, shows there is strong potential for considerable added value once full assays are received.
-
Detailed geological and structural mapping has been completed on the reported drill targets in order to better understand the full geometry of these high-grade gold-bearing shears and veins and will be instrumental in designing the drill plan for the upcoming maiden drill program.
-
A high-resolution UAV photogrammetry survey was completed over an area of 52 km on the Eldorado System encompassing the entire 15 km Highway of Gold with all four of the confirmed drill targets. The data will be used to support modelling and better understand the high-grade gold mineralization recently discovered.
-
A property wide LiDAR survey covering an area of 385 km has been conducted and will be used to augment information obtained from the mapping as well as plan the upcoming inaugural drill campaign.
-
The polymetallic veins, alteration signature, geochemical path finder element signature, and geophysical anomalies strongly indicate the presence of a common buried gold-silver-copper rich porphyry feeder source or similar magmatic source at depth responsible for the extensive high-grade veining confirmed on surface.
-
Four extensive drill-ready Zones have been confirmed on the 15 km Highway of Gold Corridor and are planned to be tested in the inaugural drill program and include: the Gold Dome Zone where grab samples assayed up to 256.60 g/t Au or 8.25 oz/t Au; the Gold Swarm Zone where grab samples assayed up to 226.94 g/t Au or 7.30 oz/t Au; the Big Mac Zone where grab samples assayed up to 111.35 g/t Au or 3.58 oz/t Au; and the Whopper Zone where grab samples assayed up to 39.84 g/t Au or 1.28 oz/t Au.
The Big One property is situated in a region that is well known for hosting world class precious metal and porphyry deposits, several of which occur near the property including the multiple porphyry systems at Galore Creek (12,159 million pounds of copper, 9.438 million ounces of gold, 174.086 million ounces of silver), the world's largest known gold reserve at KSM (47.3 million ounces of gold, 160 million ounces of silver, 7.32 billion pounds of copper) and the polymetallic copper project at Shaft Creek (5 billion pounds of copper, 3.7 million ounces of gold, 16.4 million ounces of silver), as well as the Brucejack high-grade epithermal gold deposit (14 million ounces of gold, 91.8 million ounces of silver), and the structurally controlled high-grade hydrothermal gold-silver zones at Trophy and Sphal Creek. The property geology is favorable to host these types of deposits as confirmed by the presence of extensive areas of propylitic alteration, untested geophysical anomalies, strong silt, soil and rock geochemistry including path finder elements directly related to porphyry systems, key structures and textures, porphyry-style mineralization, and high-grade polymetallic veins, that have been discovered within the Big One claims.
Property Location Map
The Big One property can be accessed year-round via helicopter from the Glenora/Telegraph Creek Road at the Barrington Mine (33 km to the north-northeast) as well as the Galore Creek Road (15 km to the southeast). The Canadian government committed $20 M to extend/improve the Galore Creek Road to within 15 km of the Big One property. The property is 2 km west of the Scud River airstrip used in the early days of Galore Creek.
A Notice of Work application (drill permit application) has been submitted to the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals in preparation for the inaugural drill program. The Big One property exploration qualifies for the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC).
The Company would like to extend a special thanks to the Tahltan First Nation, the local community and service providers for supporting our efforts and contributing to the success of this year's program. We look forward to continuing to work with the Tahltan First Nation and all local stakeholders, and businesses, while we move forward to unlocking the full potential of this amazing new discovery. WORKING TOGETHER WE SUCCEED!
About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to Tier 1 mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.
For more information, please contact:
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Dan Stuart
President, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604)-559-8028
www.juggernautexploration.com
Qualified Person
Rein Turna, P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.
Other
The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.
Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.
All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into three plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations ≥5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via ICF6xx and IMS-230 methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where ‘xx' denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut's operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.