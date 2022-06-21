Precious MetalsInvesting News

SKRR Exploration Inc. ("SKRR" or the "Company") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce it has expanded its 100% owned Nickel Peak Claim Group to cover additional areas of interest over the Creek Complex - Trembleur Ultramafite Unit Late Pennsylvanian to Late Triassic Ultramafic Rocks, contiguous to FPX Nickel Corp.

The Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks (the " Nickel Peak Group ") now include the Nickel Peak North and Nickel Peak West (which were recently staked by SKRR) and are located to the north of FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX – TSX.V) "Decar" Nickel project, an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur ultramafic unit. SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Nickel Peak Group.

SKRR's expanded Nickel Peak Group now spans 8425 acres (3410 hectares) and is approximately 110 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining district. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt and chromium with the documented presence of awaruite. Assays by Acme Analytical Laboratories Ltd. in 2005 returned up to 1826 ppm 1734 ppm Nickel with 1113 ppm Chromium. SKRR cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for future work at the Nickel Peak Group. Further work (including sampling) is required by SKRR in order to verify the historical work on the Nickel Peak Group.

Nickel Peak (U. MOWAT, P. Geo. May 2005): https://aris.empr.gov.bc.ca/ArisReports/27857.PDF

Sample results from an isolated mag anomaly on the SKRR's Nickel Peak 1 claim block documented the presence of awaruite and returned up to 1240 ppm Nickel in 2008 (Master ID: 093N081399) and up to 771.4 ppm Nickel in 1983 (Master ID: 093N833085) contiguous to the east side Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (NICL – TSX.V) and Surge Battery Metals (NILI – TSX.V) "Nickel 100 Group".

Sherman Dahl , CEO of SKRR states:

"We are excited to begin exploration on the newly expanded Nickel Peak Group this 2022 season.  Recent spikes in demand for nickel is fueled by the meteoric rise in electric vehicles and the need for this important metal in the manufacturing of batteries that power them. Nickel prices have risen sharply this year with a massive 250% spike in early March of 2022, forecasts call for continued rise in Nickel demand with more and more electric vehicles and battery powered devices coming to market."

"The acquisition and subsequent expansion of our Nickel Peak Group of claims represents yet another example SKRR's continued mission to build a world class base and precious metal company and promise to drive value for shareholders.  These Nickel Peak claims are situated in an active world class Nickel camp and represent tremendous blue-sky potential with multiple historic high-grade Nickel samples and assays that have been underexplored until now. SKRR will be a leader with a diversified portfolio of high-quality long-life assets.  The SKRR team has done an incredible job over the last few years of drilling, exploring, discovering, and positioning the company for success."

Nickel Peak Claim Group, Omineca mining district of British Columbia (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

These highly prospective Nickel Peak Group claims are contiguous to the east of Surge Battery Metal's (NILI – TSX.V) and Nickel Rock Resources (NICL – TSX.V) "Nickel 100" group that cover 18 B .C. Minfile chromite occurrences, some of which are reported to be mineralized with nickel, platinum-palladium group and other rare, highly valuable elements. SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Nickel Peak Group.

Nickel-cobalt mineralization has not been well-explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. Geologist Ursula Mowat completed a preliminary fieldwork program over the area of the Nickel 100 claim group in 2004, and confirmed the presence of elevated nickel, cobalt and chromium values in rocks and stream sediments. Ms. Mowat is the recipient of the 2015 H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award for Excellence in Prospecting and Mineral Exploration granted by the Association of Mineral Exploration in B.C. (AME B.C.). AME B.C. is both a large and successful industry association representing the mineral exploration industry in B.C.

Nickel Peak Group – Property Highlights
  • World-Class Jurisdiction: BC's Omineca mining division is host to multiple world class mining projects including the nearby Decar Nickel project of FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX – TSX.V), an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur ultramafic unit.
  • High Grade Historic Nickel Assays and Sampling: Assays by Acme Analytical Laboratories Ltd. in 2005 returned up to 1826 ppm 1734 ppm Nickel with 1113 ppm Chromium. Sample results from an isolated mag anomaly on the SKRR's Nickel Peak 1 claim block documented the presence of awaruite and returned up to 1240 ppm Nickel in 2008 and up to 771.4 ppm Nickel in 1983.
  • Strong Blue-Sky Potential: Documented presence of awaruite, high grade historic Nickel sampling and assays in an underexplored area of an active Nickel camp.
Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the future work on the Nickel Peak claims, and the expected outcomes, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of precious and base metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Overview

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:SKRR) is a gold exploration company focused on a collection of properties in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The company’s flagship Olson gold project is located in the Trans-Hudson Corridor of Saskatchewan, an area known for its orogenic gold and volcanic-massive sulfide (VMS) style deposits. SKRR Exploration believes the Trans-Hudson Corridor could become Canada’s next leading mining jurisdiction based on its rich geology and relatively under-explored prospects.

SKRR Exploration’s flagship Olson gold project comprises 5,038 hectares in the heart of the Trans-Hudson Corridor. The property was acquired via an option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources. Under the terms of the agreement, SKRR has the option to earn-in up to a 75 percent interest in the property. In addition to its Olson gold project, SKRR Exploration owns a total of five exploration projects located in Saskatchewan’s Trans-Hudson Corridor including Irving/Leland, Ithingo Lake, Cathro and Manson Bay.

The Trans-Hudson Corridor is a large geological region stretching from South Dakota to James Bay that hosts rich mineralization and a number of past-producing and existing precious metals projects. The Trans-Hudson Corridor is home to the Homestake Gold Mine, the Seabee Gold Mine, and a number of modern exploration projects. The Seabee gold mine was acquired by SSR Mining in 2016 after operating between 1991 and 2018 when all mineral reserves on the property were exhausted. The nearby Seabee Mill has been in operation since 1991 and is capable of processing 1,050 tonnes per day.

Members of the SKRR team including Ron Netolitzky and Ross McElroy have spent the majority of their careers exploring the Trans-Hudson Corridor, partially due to Saskatchewan’s mining-friendly policies and exploration potential. At the provincial level, the province of Saskatchewan offers a safe and stable jurisdiction from which to conduct exploration. The province was ranked the 11th-most friendly according to the 2019 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies.

Company Highlights

  • Olson gold project is located in Saskatchewan’s Trans Hudson Corridor, home to the Glennie Domain and the province’s largest orogenic gold deposit
  • Historical drilling as Olson has intersected 7.5 m grading 2.07 g/t gold including 13.00 g/t gold over 0.65 m
  • Saskatchewan ranked the 11th most-friendly mining jurisdiction according to the 2019 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies
  • Saskatchewan has produced 5.5 million ounces of gold from primary orogenic deposits and base metal mining projects
  • Irving/Leland gold project comprises 23,500 hectares split into two prospective gold properties
  • Ithingo Lake project’s best intersection at the Main zone returned 7.5m @ 11.5 g/t gold
  • Cathro gold project comprises 3,277 hectares of land within the La Ronge Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan
  • Chairman Ross McElroy has significant experience in Saskatchewan, including two major mineral discoveries

Key Projects

The Trans-Hudson Corridor

The Trans-Hudson Corridor is a geological region that stretches north from the midwestern United States across Canada up to James Bay. The area was formed by years of volcanic activity that helped create many of the volcanic massive sulfide (VMS) greenstone belts in the area, many of which host precious metals and base metals deposits.

A number of resource and exploration companies have begun focusing on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in recent years including Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE:TGC), SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM), HudBay Minerals (TSX:HBM), Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) and SKRR exploration. Taiga Gold, a spin-out of Eagle Plains Resources, has focused its operations within the Trans-Hudson Corridor, specifically the area surrounding the Seabee gold mine.

The Trans-Hudson Corridor hosts a number of active and past mines including the McLellan Gold Mine, the Snow Lake Gold Mine, the Seabee Gold Mine and the Homestake Gold Mine located in South Dakota, which produced over 40 million ounces of gold before it closed in 2002. The rich mineralization and past production found within the Trans-Hudson Corridor have led resource companies including SKRR Exploration to target the area due to its district-scale potential. The region also benefits from existing infrastructure including the Seabee mill, which has been in operation since 1991 with a capacity of 1,050 tonnes per day.

Like British Columbia’s Golden Triangle and Ontario’s Red Lake Gold District, SKRR Exploration believes the Trans-Hudson Corridor has the potential to become Canada’s next major gold district. In addition to its exploration potential, Saskatchewan offers a safe and stable jurisdiction with mining-friendly policies designed to facilitate exploration and development.

SKRR Exploration’s Olson Property

SKRR Exploration’s flagship Olson property is located in the center of the Trans Hudson Corridor. Within this corridor, the Olson property is hosted in the Glennie Domain, which is the source of Saskatchewan’s largest orogenic gold deposit, the Seabee gold mine. The Olson project hosts 29 mineral occurrences defined by historical geological mapping, prospecting, trenching and 4700 m of diamond drilling.

Gold mineralization has been identified in several locations throughout the property via surface channel sampling and preliminary drilling. To date, geophysical models have proven to be a reliable source of information in terms of predicting further mineralization on the property. Historical drilling on the property has intersected 7.5m grading 2.07 g/t gold including 13.00 g/t gold over 0.65 m and grab samples of up to 105.52 g/t gold.

In 2018, previous owner Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) compiled the existing data at the Olson project before beginning a two-phase field program consisting of geological mapping and prospecting for a total of 862 soil samples and 126 rock samples. Fieldwork was also conducted in areas hosting anomalous soil geochemistry, which identified gold mineralization associated with shear-hosted quartz veins. Highlights from this work included 45.1 g/t gold with 20 grab samples returning greater than 1000 ppb gold. The Olson area also returned a maximum of 41.0 g/t gold from an outcrop sample of sheeted veins.

SKRR Exploration considers the Olson project to be relatively underexplored, with known gold occurrences that have shown to be open at depth and along strike. In July 2020 SKRR launched an exploration program at Olson with the objective of defining targets to inform a phase two diamond drilling program. The company has contracted Discovery Geophysics to conduct a 10.3 line kilometer resistivity and IP geophysical survey at the Jena-Juba and Point-Tuscan targets, with preliminary results expected to be available for follow-up during phase one.

SKRR Exploration’s Irving/Leland Gold Project

SKRR Exploration’s Irving/Leland gold project is located in the heart of Saskatchewan’s Trans Hudson Corridor, comprising 23,500 hectares that are split into two prospective gold properties. The Irving Lake property and Leland Gold property are both exploration-stage gold projects that have revealed gold mineralization on claims discovered during previous historical work.

The Irving/Leland Gold project is strategically located within 20 kilometers of SRR Mining’s (TSX:SSRM) Seabee Gold Mine, which hosts Saskatchewan’s largest orogenic gold deposit. The Irving/Leland project covers a portion of the Pine Lake Greenstone Belt within the Trans Hudson Corridor. The area is characterized by a major crustal shear system that intersects the corridor. According to SKRR, the area hosts many of the key geological ingredients needed to host large high-grade gold deposits, including those found at Seabee and the nearby Santoy gold deposit.

Leland Gold Project

The Leland gold project was acquired by SKRR Exploration via an option agreement in May 2020 signed with Taiga Gold (CSE:TGC). Under the terms of the agreement, SKRR has the potential to earn up to a 75 percent interest in the property. The Leland gold project hosts several high-grade gold occurrences, including findings of up to 60 g/t gold that are associated with hosted quartz veins.

A 2019 exploration program conducted by Taiga Gold returned channel samples of 2.1 g/t gold over 3.22 m, including 5.4 g/t gold over 0.65 meters. Five new gold occurrences were discovered during the exploration program returning grades of up to 3.5 g/t gold. Northeast of the Simon showing, Taiga identified anomalous soils that make up a new zone of mineralization. Taiga also conducted additional staking around the Duck Lake Occurrence, where historical grab samples have returned 3.2 g/t gold.

Irving Lake

SKRR Exploration acquired 100 percent of the Irving Lake project from Edge Geological Consulting Inc. in April 2020. The property hosts outcrop samples that have returned highlights of up to 3.93 g/t gold and 413 ppm copper.

SKRR Exploration’s Ithingo Project

SKRR Exploration’s Ithingo Lake project comprises 12 contiguous land claims for a total of 2,849 hectares. The property is home to historical exploration work that has been conducted by a number of previous operators, including Claude Resources Inc. (TSX:CRJ), Newmont Exploration of Canada, and Pine Channel Gold Corp.

SKRR Exploration acquired 100 percent of the Ithingo Lake property from Edge Geological Consulting in March 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Edge has retained a net smelter royalty (NSR) of two percent, with an option for SKRR to repurchase one percent back for a cost of C$1,000,000. Over the next three years, SKRR Exploration is expected to contribute a total of $900,000 in work expenditures.

Historical exploration has been conducted on the Ithingo Lake property dating back to the 1930s when gold occurrences were reported on the property. In the 1908s, Claude Resources discovered high-grade gold mineralization after digging surface trenches that returned grab sample assays up to 27.37 g/t gold with channel sample composited intervals of 4.98 g/t gold over 6.1m and 9.33 g/t gold over 2.7m at the Main zone.

In 1988 and 1989 both Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) and Claude Resources Inc. (TSX:CRJ) conducted drill campaigns on the Ithingo property for a total of 5,248.17 meters across 57 drill holes. The Main, Sterny, North Sterny and Ithingo Lake zones were all tested at the time, with the majority of the drill holes conducted on the Main Zone, which is open along strike and at depth. The best intersection at the Main zone returned 7.5m @ 11.5 g/t gold.

SKRR Exploration’s Cathro Gold Project

In February 2020 SKRR Exploration executed an agreement with Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) to acquire 100 percent interest in the Cathro gold project located 50 kilometers northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The project comprises 3,277 hectares of land within the La Ronge Greenstone Belt, including volcanic rocks that are known to host structurally-controlled gold mineralization such as the historic Contact Lake deposit.

The Cathro gold project hosts four known gold occurrences within the claim boundaries and has seen limited exploration from past owners including Cogema, which conducted gram sampling and vein quartz sampling on the project in 1988. Highlights from this sampling program include:

  • 492RR-1404: a grab sample of sheared quartz in metavolcanics returned 72 g/t gold
  • 492RR-1406: a grab sample of grey quartz returned 100 g/t gold
  • 492RR-1452: a quartz vein chip sample of unknown width returned 21.2 g/t gold
  • 492RR-1456: a quartz vein chip sample of unknown width with visible gold returned 29.2 g/t gold

During its exploration work, Cogema exposed the main Vidgy Zone over a strike length of 21m with a maximum vein width of 2.5m. Five lines of contiguous chip samples at 4-meter intervals were also collected from the main Vidgy Zone with highlights including 0m at 8.1 g/t gold, 7m at 4.4 g/t gold and 5m at 5.6 g/t gold.

SKRR Exploration’s Manson Bay South Property

To expand its holdings in the Trans-Hudson Corridor, SKRR Exploration announced the acquisition of 100-percent of the Manson Bay South Property in September 2020. The property comprises nine mineral claims for a total of approximately 4,228 hectares. To complement Manson Bay South, SKRR Exploration also announced the acquisition of a 100-percent interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.’s adjacent Manson Bay Property, which comprises four minerals claims totaling 64.537 hectares.

Manson Bay

The Manson Bay property includes all of the known drill holes that outline the historic Manson Bay Gold Zone. Historical drilling was conducted on the Manson Bay Gold Zone in 1985 by HudBay Minerals, including three drill holes. Mingold followed up on this exploration with a 44-hole, 4,607-meter drill program in 1987-88, estimating a historic resource of 660,000 tons grading 3.4 g/t gold to a depth of 122 meters down-dip with the potential for expansion of depth and strike extent. SKRR Exploration considers these estimates to be historical in nature.

Highlights from the drill program include:

  • MBO-15: 15.39 g/t gold over 10.03m including 23.13 g/t gold over 6.40m and 219.02 g/t gold over 0.61m
  • MBO-37: intersected 2.91 g/t gold over 12.44m including 16.11 g/t gold over 0.24m

Manson Bay South

The Manson Bay South property is contiguous with and surrounds the Manson Bay Property. Manson Bay South contains a number of historical showings, including the Nest Group gold-silver-copper-zinc showing and the MAN Claim copper-gold showing.

The Nest Group showing is located approximately three kilometers southeast of the Mason Bay Gold Zone and includes four zones of known mineralization: The Showing, A Zone, B Zone and C Zone. The MAN Claim showing is located approximately 2 kilometers south of the Mason Bay Gold Zone, where previous explorers obtained a grab sample that returned an assay value of 5,680 ppb gold.

Management Team

Ross McElroy—Chairman of the Board, Director

Mr. McElroy is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He is the winner of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2014 Bill Dennis award for exploration success and the Northern Miner mining person of the year 2013. Ross McElroy has been instrumental in several major uranium discoveries in Saskatchewan (the world’s largest source of high-grade uranium), the Triple R deposit and Cameco’s McArthur River deposit (the world’s largest high-grade uranium deposit). Mr. McElroy while at BHP, managed the vast Hope Bay Gold Project and was a key member of the team to discover 3 major high-grade gold deposits that TMAC Resources brought into production.

Sherman Dahl—President and Director

Mr. Dahl is a seasoned investor and financier who is well versed in finance and marketing strategies for small-cap private and public Canadian companies. Mr. Dahl has expertise in identifying undervalued companies and introducing these opportunities to his buy-side network of clients, strategic co-investors and marketing participants. Mr. Dahl has a proven record of being able to raise capital and increase investor awareness and liquidity. Mr. Dahl was previously a vice-president and investment adviser with National Bank Financial, a leading Canadian investment dealer. In addition to managing a $150-million retail book and achieving Chairman’s Council level, Mr. Dahl participated in numerous capital raises totaling over $150-million directly for various issuers with total issuer financings of $1 billion on behalf of retail and institutional clients over a 20-year career.

Iain Butler—Director

Iain Butler has over 25 years of experience in various senior financial and general management roles. Currently with Kal Tire as the VP of Finance for their Mining group where he is a member of the Board of Directors for Kal Tire’s International entities. Iain has completed multiple complex acquisitions, both in Canada and abroad. Iain has an Economics Degree from the University of Essex and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of BC and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Jeremy Ross—Director

Mr. Ross has more than twenty years in corporate development and marketing for small-cap to mid-tier mining, oil and gas companies. With a comprehensive network of institutional and retail relationships, Mr. Ross has planned and implemented numerous marketing campaigns. He was the Corporate Development Consultant for Fission Energy and played a key role in growing investor awareness up until its major sale of assets to Denison Mines. In 2013, Mr. Ross was appointed to the Board of Directors of Fission Uranium and was appointed to the Fission 3.0 Board of Directors following Fission Uranium’s acquisition of Alpha Minerals.

Ryan Cheung—Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Cheung is the founder and managing partner of MCPA Services Inc., chartered professional accountant, in Vancouver, B.C. Leveraging his experience as a former auditor of junior venture and resource companies, Mr. Cheung serves as a director and officer or consultant for public and private companies, providing financial reporting, taxation and strategic guidance. He has been an active member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (formerly Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia) since January 2008. Mr. Cheung holds a diploma in accounting from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Commerce in international business from the University of Victoria.

Brian Skanderbeg—Special Advisor

Mr. Skanderbeg is currently founding CEO of GFG Resources Inc., an Abitibi gold belt focused company and was most recently President and CEO of Claude Resources Inc. since November 2014 – which was acquired by Silver Standard Resources Inc. for $337 million. He previously worked for Goldcorp, Inco Ltd. and Helio Resource Corp., holding positions in both exploration and operations. Mr. Skanderbeg is also a director of Wesdome Mines Gold Ltd. He holds a B.Sc. from the University of Manitoba and an M.Sc. from Rhodes University, South Africa. He brings extensive experience in the exploration and evaluation of gold systems, operational management, cost and asset optimization and strategic analysis.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 consisting of any combination of units of the Company at a price of $0.055 per Unit (the " Unit ") and 'flow-through' units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement towards exploration and development work on its projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Private Placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan .  SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Private Placement and the use of proceeds, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of nickel, gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c2841.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Acquisition of the Nickel Peak Claim Group, Omineca mining district of British Columbia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Acquisition of the Nickel Peak Claim Group, Omineca mining district of British Columbia

SKRR Exploration Inc. ("SKRR" or the "Company") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval of the previously announced share purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1364991 BC Ltd., an arm's length private B.C. Company that holds an undivided 100% interest in the Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR Exploration Inc.)

SKRR's 100% owned Nickel Peak claims span 3874.5 acres (1568 hectares) and is approximately 110 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining district. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt and chromium with the documented presence of awaruite. Assays by Acme Analytical Laboratories Ltd. in 2005 returned up to 1826 ppm 1734 ppm Nickel with 1113 ppm Chromium. The good to date of the Nickel Peak claims is October 20, 2022 .

Terms of the Agreement

SKRR entered into a share purchase agreement dated as of June 6, 2022 , under which SKRR has purchased all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1364991 BC Ltd., an arm's length private B.C. company that holds an undivided 100% interest in the Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks. As consideration for SKRR's purchase of all of the shares of 1364991 B .C. Ltd., SKRR issued three (3) million common shares, on a pro rata basis, to the shareholders of 1364991 B .C. Ltd. All SKRR common shares issued pursuant to the share purchase agreement are subject to a voluntary hold period of four months. The news release dated June 7, 2022 , erroneously referenced that the share purchase agreement and 1364991 B .C. Ltd. were non-arm's length parties (the parties are arm's length). The shareholders (vendors) of 1364991 B .C. Ltd. are: (i) 1274596 B .C. Ltd. ( Robert Nicholas Horsley ), (ii) 1170147 B .C. Ltd. (Hani El Rayess), and (iii) 1335527 B .C. Ltd. ( Daniel Terrett ).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Nickel Peak claims, and the expected outcomes, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of nickel, gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/09/c8568.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey On Irving lake Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey On Irving lake Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (" SKRR " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce the completion of a high resolution airborne magnetic survey at its Irving Lake gold project in east-central Saskatchewan (Figure 1).  The Irving Project is located ~100km northeast of the town of La Ronge and is located within 10km to 20km of SSR Mining's very successful Seabee and Santoy mines, which is Saskatchewan's largest gold mining operation (Figure 2).

Data is currently being analyzed and results will be processed to highlight target areas for geological follow-up and targeting high priority targets for drill testing.

SKRR Exploration Inc Continues to Intersect Widespread Gold Mineralization at the Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc Continues to Intersect Widespread Gold Mineralization at the Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that is has received results from the 10-hole, 1867m (6125') drill program recently completed on the Olson property (the " Property "). The Property area covers 11,219 ha located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 20km northwest of Deschambault Lake, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The 2022 program was designed to follow up on results from SKRR's 18-hole, 2,981m (9780') drill program completed in Fall 2020 and the 12-hole, 1674m (5492') diamond drill program completed in Winter 2021. Both programs were successful in intersecting significant gold mineralization, extending known mineralized trends at the Olson and Sisken Zones as well as defining newly discovered gold mineralization at the Point , Jena , Ackbar and Michael's Lake Zones (see SKRR's news releases dated February 4, 2021 , March 25, 2021 , and May 6, 2021 ).

Winter Program Drilling Highlights:
  • Winter 2022 program continued to demonstrate the potential for broad mineralized zones at Michael's Lake. New discoveries include:
    • OL22009: 50.35 m @ 0.56 g/t Au (85.00- 135.35m )
  • Drill results at the Olson Zone continue to be encouraging: step-out holes show continuity of mineralized shear veins along strike and down-dip of previous intersections.  The Olson Zone remains open in all directions.  Significant intersections include:
    • OL22003: 8.07 m @ 1.62 g/t Au (47.73- 55.80m ), including:
    • 0.89 m @ 5.64 g/t Au (51.11- 52.00m )
    • OL22006: 2.07 m @ 2.44 g/t Au (74.70- 76.77m )
  • Drilling at Ackbar Lake focused on extending gold mineralization first discovered in 2021. 2022 drilling proved strike-length continuity of mineralization > 100m from the discovery hole OL21029. Significant intersections include:
    • OL22008: 6.75 m @ 0.95 g/t (62.00- 68.75m ), including:
    • 1.02 m @ 1.97 g/t (63.48- 64.50m )
    • OL22008 confirmed continuity of mineralization over > 100m . This mineralization was first discovered in drill hole OL21029, returning 0.75g/t Au over 8.12m , including 2.39g/t Au over 1.4m ;
  • 9 of 10 holes completed during the recent program intersected significant gold mineralization
See Olson property map here: https://skrr.ca/projects/olson/
Select Drill Results Table:

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Core Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Zone

OL22001

47.00

48.00

1.00

1.20

Olson

OL22002

17.63

18.38

0.75

2.34

and

81.60

83.70

2.10

3.20

including

81.60

82.64

1.04

5.22


OL22003

47.73

55.80

8.07

1.62

including

50.00

54.30

4.30

2.78

including

51.11

52.00

0.89

5.64

and

66.14

67.15

1.01

1.01

and

72.50

73.25

0.75

1.69


OL22004

125.32

126.74

1.42

1.43

and

134.00

135.00

1.00

1.33


OL22005

23.33

37.90

14.57

0.50

including

32.45

33.50

1.05

1.27

and

74.41

76.10

1.69

0.89

including

75.10

76.10

1.00

1.05


OL22006

74.70

76.77

2.07

2.44

and

88.50

89.50

1.00

1.37

and

100.23

105.90

5.67

0.81

including

102.72

103.98

1.26

1.72


OL22007

32.42

33.80

1.38

2.00

Ackbar

and

51.35

52.50

1.15

1.01

and

130.60

137.50

6.90

0.43

including

136.92

137.50

0.58

1.01


228.10

229.00

0.90

1.42


OL22008

62.00

68.75

6.75

0.95

including

62.00

65.72

3.72

1.25

including

63.48

64.50

1.02

1.97


OL22009

85.00

135.35

50.35

0.56

Michael's Lake

including

131.00

134.10

3.10

1.48


OL22010

no significant intercepts

Carina

* All drill indicated intercepts as reported in this news release are measured along core length and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Drillholes OL22001 – 006 were completed at the Olson Zone and were designed to test mineralized shear-veins hosted in strained metavolcanic rocks. Results from 2022 show that mineralization reported in historic holes have strike and dip direction continuity and remains open in all directions. Hole OL22003 returned 8.10 m of 1.62 g/t Au including 0.84m of 5.64 g/t Au. Hole OL22006 returned 2.44 g/t Au over 2.07 m .

Drillholes OL22007 – 008 were completed at Ackbar Lake and tested mineralized shear/vein systems hosted in granodiorite-diorite of the Brownell Lake Pluton. Mineralization in this zone was first discovered during the 2021 program in hole OL21029. OL22008 returned 0.95 g/t Au over 6.75 m including 1.97 g/t over 1.02m .

OL22009 tested a geophysical chargeability anomaly at the Michael's Lake Zone that was first intersected in OL20018 and OL21024. OL22009 was designed as a 120 m step-out from OL21024 and successfully intersected mineralized hosted at the contact between the Brownell Lake Pluton and surround country rock. Assays show a broad, low-grade Au mineralization associated with the contact, returning 50.35m of 0.56 g/t Au including 3.10 m of 1.48 g/t Au.

Drillholes OL22010 tested the western extension of Au mineralization reported in historic drilling at the Carina Zone. The hole intersected semi-massive arsenopyrite hosted in a 1.0 m thick quartz vein. Assays did not return economically significant Au concentrations.

Tim Termuende , P.Geo., President and CEO of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. commented recently on the results: " We continue to be encouraged by results to date at the Olson Project. The presence of consistent high grade gold mineralization identified at the Olson Zone and low-grade, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization discovered at the Point, Ackbar and Michael Lake Zones confirms the overall potential of the Olson Project and the widespread presence of gold mineralization on the property."

Ross McElroy , Chairman and Chief Geologist of SKRR Exploration stated: " With multiple drill confirmed target areas displaying a diverse style of gold mineralization, the Olson property continues to impress, showing encouraging signs of the potential to host deposit scale occurrences.  Hole OL22009 at Michael Lake, with a 50m wide mineralized interval is an excellent example of the large and robust scale of gold mineralization at Olson."

Olson Project Summary:

The Olson project area overlies regionally sheared, highly strained meta-volcanic and intrusive rocks which are considered to be prospective for orogenic gold mineralization. The property is host to 29 mineral occurrences defined by historical geological mapping, prospecting, trenching and 4700m of diamond drilling, with the last drilling by third party operators reported in 2008. Historical drilling at Olson Lake intersected 7.5 m grading 2.07 g/t Au including 13.00 g/t Au over 0.65 m , and grab samples of up to 105.52 g/t Au have been collected at the Kalix occurrence. 2018-2019 fieldwork completed by Eagle Plains and a previous partner consisted of a detailed compilation of historical data, geological mapping, soil geochemical work and prospecting.  Fall 2020 drill program by SKRR at the Olson Zone intersected significant gold mineralization including new discoveries at the previously undrilled Point , Jena and Michael's Lake Zones, high grade mineralization in a step out hole at the historic Olson showing and wide intercepts of near surface mineralization at the Siskin Zone. Follow-up drilling in 2021 extended known mineralization at historical occurrences and resulted in a new gold discovery at the previously undrilled Ackbar Zone. The Olson project is considered to be significantly underexplored, with many known gold occurrences open at depth and along strike. Some results are historical in nature and have not been confirmed by Eagle Plains or SKRR but are considered to be reliable and will form a basis for ongoing work. Under the terms of the option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., SKRR may earn-in up to a 75% interest in the Olson Property.

QA/QC:

Geological and geotechnical logging and core sampling were completed at a facility on the Olson property. Assay intervals were based on visual identification of mineralization, presence and density of quartz veins and lithological boundaries. TerraLogic Exploration geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures reported in this news release according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

Samples were sent for geochemical analysis with ALS Global, Vancouver for the following analyses: 48 element four-acid ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold (Au) 50 g Fire Assay – AA finish (Au-AA25). Samples that returned over 1ppm Au by Au-AA24 were re-analysed using gold (Au) 50g Fire Assay – Gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). ALS Global is an accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of SKRR and the QP.

On receipt of final certificates of analysis, the QA/QC sample results were reviewed to ensure the order of samples were reported correctly, that the blanks ran clean, and that the results for each standard had minimal variance from its certified value. QA/QC for the Olson Drilling Program included certified reference material ("CRM's") and blanks that were inserted into each sample batch in order to verify the analytical from the lab. The CRM's from all holes reported passed within 3 standard deviations and the blanks returned acceptable values. All of the lab internal standards and duplicates were within acceptable values. SKRR detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the potential of the Olson Property, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects or intends to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of precious and base metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c0557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Begins Airborne Magnetic Survey on Father Lake Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Begins Airborne Magnetic Survey on Father Lake Project, Saskatchewan

Arizona Silver Intercepts 78.7 Metres at 1.0 GPT Gold, 9.2 GPT Silver in Stockwork System Including 2.38 Metres at 6.7 GPT Gold and 22.6 GPT Silver at Philadelphia Gold Project

Arizona Silver Intercepts 78.7 Metres at 1.0 GPT Gold, 9.2 GPT Silver in Stockwork System Including 2.38 Metres at 6.7 GPT Gold and 22.6 GPT Silver at Philadelphia Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 21 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce that drilling at the Philadelphia gold project, Mohave County, Arizona has again extended the dip extent of broad stockwork and  high grade vein gold-silver mineralization.  Assays have been returned for hole PC22-91 with assays for two holes awaited.

Core Hole PC-22-91 (Terminated in Mineralization)

Core hole PC-22-91 was a deep test of the Philadelphia vein system, drilling down dip of the high-grade vein encountered in core holes PC-22-86, PC-22-87, PC22-88, and in reverse circulation (RC) holes PRC21-81, PRC21-82, and PRC21-83. The hole successfully intersected the vein 60 metres down dip of PC-22-88.

Drilling has now defined high-grade mineralization over a dip length of +200 metres with the system open at depth. Furthermore, in PC-22-91 the lower grade (mostly footwall stockwork mineralization) extends over a thickness of 78.7 metres, from slightly above the high-grade vein to the bottom of the hole.  The grades and vein breccia textures were improving towards the bottom when the hole was lost at 252.1 metres due to unstable ground conditions. The hole had been designed to potentially continue in mineralization for a further 22 metres.

Details of the uncut drill length intercepts follow:

High grade vein interval : 176.59-178.96 metres, 2.38m, 6.71 gpt gold, 22.6 gpt silver

Total Mineralized Zone : 173.5-252.1 metres (end of hole): 78.7 m, 0.964 gpt gold, 9.20 gpt silver.


Mr. Greg Hahn, Vice President, Exploration commented, " On the drill section containing hole PC-22-91 the vein continues uninterrupted for +200 metres down dip.  However, based on vein textures, clay mineralogy, and geochemistry we believe we are still above the heart of the boiling zone of the system where the highest grades would be anticipated. In due course deeper drilling is a high priority.

"We have drilled the vein and the adjacent lower grade stockwork mineralization from two drill pads located 300 metres apart with complete success. All holes on these sections intersected gold-silver mineralization as predicted. One of the two un-assayed drill holes (PC-22-92T) is an important confirmation of earlier RC drill holes that intersected +100 metres of mineralization. The second awaited hole (PC-22-93), is located 350 metres to the north of PC-22-91 and intersected good stockwork quartz mineralization. I look forward to drilling this northern extension of mineralization."

Updated geologic sections and photos of core from the completed holes are posted to the web site at: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

Program Going Forward

The Northern Extension

From the site of the deep drill hole reported in this release we have no drilling data northward but for recently completed hole PC-22-93 referenced above, other than an area of historic drilling. Click here for historic Meridian drill results. This open extension has both vein and stockwork mineralization over a width of 30-80. metres. Up to 26 RC drill holes (~5000 metres) have been designed to test a target area approximately 500 metres long north of drilling completed recently to a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres.

The Southern Gap

From the deep drill hole reported in this release we have no drilling to the south for a strike length of 300 metres. This southern gap is bounded to the south by an array of drill holes, including the confirmation drill hole PC-22-92T (results awaited ) mentioned above. Given that RC drilling on the northern gap is considerably more cost effective to perform than than the diamond drilling necessary for the southern gap, the RC program will be scheduled first. Rig availability is anticipated in the Fall.

In the meantime, we will compile the results of historic drilling north of the northern gap . That drilling returned potentially economic grade widths of stockwork mineralization in the vicinity of historic mining. Results will be reported.

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core was trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized.  Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol.  Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2022 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2022 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation .

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

Freegold Intersects 2.18 g/t Au over 190.2 m in GS2203 and 1.45 g/t Au over 207.2 m in GS2201 at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 2.18 g/t Au over 190.2 m in GS2203 and 1.45 g/t Au over 207.2 m in GS2201 at Golden Summit

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional seven holes ( 4,164.3m ) as part of the ongoing program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit") through systematic drilling.

Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

Zone

Hole Number

Depth (m)

Dip

Azimuth

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au g/t

Cut to 88 g/t Au

Dolphin

GS2115

567.3

-70

360

233.8

284.9

51.1

1.25


including





236.8

238

1.2

14.15


including





271.5

273.4

1.9

12.3



GS2132

648.3

-70

315

172.8

175.9

3.1

10.76







300.8

599.5

298.7

0.95


including





474.6

599.5

124.9

1.42



GS2139

504.7

-70

315

434.9

492.9

58

0.93



GS2141

545.6

-70

360

34.1

34.7

0.6

58.1







319.1

529.4

210.3

0.86


including





355.7

434.9

79.2

1.05



GS2201

686.7

-70

360

142.1

648.3

506.2

0.88


including





306.1

648.3

342.2

1.1


including





441.1

648.3

207.2

1.45


including





550.8

553.8

3

19


including





630

633.1

3.1

24.4



GS2203

595

-70

360

129

147.6

18.6

4.2


including





143.5

145

1.5

15.55


including





145

145.9

0.9

10.05







287.8

478

190.2

2.52

2.18

including





359.1

359.9

0.8

168


including





463

464.3

1.3

75.7


including





464.3

465.9

1.6

61.2



GS2208

616.7

-70

360

90

367.2

277.2

0.97


including





90

118.8

28.8

2.52


including





266.3

319.5

53.2

1.76


including





266.3

289.1

22.8

2.31


The width refers to drill hole inter2cepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization .

Hole GS2201 was drilled in the Tolovana area, as were holes GS2115, GS2132 and GS2141. Hole GS2115 was drilled on the north side of the Tolovana vein zone and intersected 51.1m grading 1.25 g/t Au. Hole GS2203 was drilled along the eastern side of the Dolphin intrusive. Hole GS2208 was drilled towards the updip portion on the northern side of the main mineralized zone. All of these holes intersected substantial widths with significantly higher grade than the previous resource grade. Hole GS2201 intersected 207.2 m grading 1.45 g/t Au within a broad zone of 506.2 m grading 0.88 g/t Au. The results continue to demonstrate higher grade over increasing widths downdip within the projected mineralized zone.

Four drill rigs have been operating since mid-February. The results of 2020, 2021, and several holes from the 2022 program are expected to be incorporated into an updated pit constrained resource estimate in the fourth quarter of this year.

Gold mineralization in the Dolphin/Cleary area is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization comprised of the Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists. Drilling and historical shallow underground mining has intersected this gold mineralization from surface to depths of over 1,000 m from the Dolphin stock in the west to the Cleary Hill mine workings in the east, a distance of over 1.5km. Gold mineralization is hosted within high-grade quartz veins and silicified zones that occur within a broader lower-grade envelope of quartz stockwork mineralization. Freegold's drill programs are continuing to successfully delineate these higher-grade veins and the encompassing lower-grade stockwork mineralization to depths well below the depths of the previous drilling and well outside of the current pit constrained gold resource.

Drill Plan Map and Cross Section:
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2260/479350e_06212022.pdf
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2260/s478900e_06212022.pdf
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2260/drillplanmap_06212022.pdf

The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska and   was the subject of an intensive drill campaign between January 2011 and August 2013 in which 36,159 metres were drilled, and three NI 43-101 compliant resource updates were completed. In January 2016 , a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) was produced by TetraTech (Press release – January 26th, 2016 ).

Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Chemex. All assays were performed by ALS Global Ltd., with sample preparation carried out at the ALS facility in Fairbanks, Alaska , with subsequent studies conducted primarily using its Vancouver and Reno laboratories. A sample quality control/quality assurance program was implemented.

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31BY package in ALS's Fairbanks facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.  Core Samples were also prepared using the PRP80-1Kg using the Bureau Veritas facilities. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-ES (method code MA200). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code FA-430 (30g sample size) and  over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, FA530. Additional Au screening is performed using BV's FA632 method; select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Crushing was conducted at BV's Fairbanks facility, with subsequent analysis conducted by its Vancouver , Reno and/or Hermosillo facilities. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards with additional blanks inserted following samples of visible gold.

Freegold continues to operate a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , PGeo – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks as well as the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. The term "Mineral Resource" used above is defined per NI 43-101. Though Indicated Resources have been estimated for the Project, this PEA includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are too speculative for use in defining Reserves. Standalone economics have not been undertaken for the measured and indicated resources and as such no reserves have been estimated for the Project. Please note that the PEA is preliminary in nature, that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would allow them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.  On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Many governments have likewise declared that the COVID-19 outbreak in their jurisdictions constitutes an emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 have led to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the business disruptions and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Such public health crises can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk and inflation. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full service Camp at Golden Summit in order to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c7381.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Leocor Gold Mobilizes Drilling Equipment to the Baie Verte Project, NW Newfoundland

Leocor Gold Mobilizes Drilling Equipment to the Baie Verte Project, NW Newfoundland

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 21, 2022 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE:LECR ) ( OTC:LECRF ) ; ( Frankfurt:LGO) is pleased to announce it has mobilized a Rotary Air Blast ("RAB") drill to the Company's Baie Verte project located near Anaconda Mining's Pine Cove Mine and Rambler Metal's Ming Mine in northwestern Newfoundland. The Phase 1 program will test at least 6 different target areas for gold andor copper mineralization with 25 30 RAB drill holes and is designed to follow up on previously announced soil and GT Probe results (1) ; evaluating the targets for potential follow up diamond drilling as warranted.

NEVADA SUNRISE AMENDS TERMS OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE AMENDS TERMS OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has amended the terms of its non-brokered private placement initially disclosed in news releases dated June 8, 2022 and June 10, 2022 (the "Offering"). Due to current market conditions, the fully-subscribed Offering will now consist of up to 7,500,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 . Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

Falcon Mobilizes Ground Crews At Gander North Adjacent To Gander Gold Corp.

Falcon Mobilizes Ground Crews At Gander North Adjacent To Gander Gold Corp.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG), (FRA:3FA), (OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce ground crews have been mobilized to our Gander North Project. The Company has received its initial permits for our first phase of exploration, which will include base line prospecting, soil sampling, trenching to vector high priority targets for drill plan submission

"The Gander Project is a contender, being perfectly situated on trend in the heart of the action. The recent soil sampling released by Sassy and world-renowned prospector Shawn Ryan is further validation our land positions are in highly prospective terrains; our interpretations show a high probability of continuation of a structural system runs through our ground." Stated, Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer.

Quadro Options Its Staghorn Central Newfoundland Gold Property to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Quadro Options Its Staghorn Central Newfoundland Gold Property to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval, it has signed an option agreement for the Staghorn property in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Property") with TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU"), giving TRU the option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% interest in the Property (the "Staghorn Option").

THE STAGHORN OPTION

