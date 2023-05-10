Lithium Producers Livent and Allkem Ink US$10.6 Billion Mega Merger Deal

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Siren Gold Limited

Sirens Global Resource Increases To 1.2 Moz

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce a JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Supreme Gold Project in Reefton, New Zealand.

Highlights

  • Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Siren’s Supreme prospect of 103koz at 2.7g/t Au at a 1.5g/t cut-off.
  • Supreme lies within the recently acquired Cumberland tenement along the main structural corridor that hosts all the larger mines in the Reefton Goldfield, and links through Globe Progress to Siren’s very promising Auld Creek Au-Sb prospect.
  • Mineralisation is a similar style to the historical Globe-Progress mine that produced 1.1Moz @ 6g/t Au.
  • The MRE based on historical data down to only 200m depth with significant intersections including:
    • 14.0m @ 3.5g/t Au;
    • 14.0m @ 3.2g/t Au;
    • 29.0m @ 2.6g/t Au;
    • 10.0m at 3.5g/t Au, and
    • 9.5m @ 4.1g/t Au.
  • The Supreme deposit remains open at depth, with significant potential for increased gold resources from additional exploration drilling.
  • Siren’s Global Mineral Resource now stands at 1.2Moz at 3.1g/t Au (100% basis).

Table 1. Supreme Mineral Resource Estimate at a 1.5g/t Au cut-off.

Table 2. Global Resource Estimate at a 1.5g/t Au cut-off (100% basis)

Background

The Cumberland permit comprises the northern and southern areas of the previous Globe Progress mining permit, as shown in Figure 1. The Cumberland permit joins Siren’s Big River, Golden Point and Reefton South permits and abuts the Federation Mining permit, where they are currently developing the Snowy River underground mine to extract around 700koz of gold below the historic Blackwater mine.

Gold bearing reefs in the Cumberland project area were first discovered at Supreme in 1872 and mining proceeded from then until 1923 when Sir Francis Drake mine closed. Relative to the rest of the Reefton Goldfield, the historical Cumberland mines were undercapitalised, with a total production of 44,626 oz of gold from 97,993 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 14.2 g/t Au.

The mineralisation in the Cumberland permit extends for 3kms south of the Globe Progress mine and is open to the west (under cover) and south (Figure 2). This area lies along the main structural corridor that hosts all the larger mines in the Reefton Goldfield and links to Siren’s very promising Auld Creek Au-Sb prospect. The gold and antimony mineralisation extends for 10kms from Auld Creek south into the Globe Progress Mine, including the Globe Deeps area below the open pit, through Souvenir, Supreme and Big River. A total of 77 drillholes for a total of 10,933m have been completed.

Supreme’s gold mineralisation is a similar style to the Globe-Progress deposit, with high-grade quartz breccia, pug and disseminated sulphides. The Supreme prospect contains three sub-parallel mineralised shoots that have been traced down dip for approximately 200m and are open at depth (Figure 3). The shoots plunge moderately to the SE, with an average thickness of approximately 12m. Significant intersections include 10m @ 3.5g/t Au and 14m @ 3.5g/t Au (RDD013), 14m @ 3.2g/t Au (RDD017), 29m @ 2.6g/t Au (RDD018), 9.5m @ 2.3g/t Au (RDD021) and 9.5m @ 4.1g/t Au (RDD025).

The Gallant prospect contains a shear hosted, 1m-5m thick quartz vein, that extends for over 300m and dips steeply east and west. Diamond hole GLA001 was drilled to the west and appears to have drilled obliquely down a steeply west dipping reef. The hole intersected a 27m mineralised zone dominated by a quartz reef with visible gold and disseminated arsenopyrite mineralisation in the hangingwall. The true thickness of the mineralised zone is unclear but estimated to be around 5m. The average down- hole grade of the mineralised zone was 27m @ 74.9g/t Au, which includes 1m @ 1,911g/t Au. Detailed soil sampling and trenching will be utilised in Quarter 2 to try and expose the Galant Reef to determine its orientation and true thickness.


Click here for the full ASX Release

asx:snggold investinggold stockssiren goldGold Investing
SNG:AU
The Conversation (0)

Aurion-B2Gold JV Intersects Gold Mineralization at Sinermä Prospect

Aurion Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

  • Gold intersected in shallow drilling over 450 metres strike length
  • Sinermä located 29 km from Helmi Discovery and 23 km from Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Mine
  • Results pending for approximately 5,000 m of drilling in the JV

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports results for 16 holes from the winter 202223 drilling program on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") Joint Venture ("JV"), operated by B2Gold, in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurion-B2Gold JV Intersects Gold Mineralization at Sinermä Prospect

Aurion Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

  • Gold intersected in shallow drilling over 450 metres strike length
  • Sinermä located 29 km from Helmi Discovery and 23 km from Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Mine
  • Results pending for approximately 5,000 m of drilling in the JV

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports results for 16 holes from the winter 202223 drilling program on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") Joint Venture ("JV"), operated by B2Gold, in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurion-B2Gold JV Intersects Gold Mineralization at Sinermä Prospect

Aurion Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

  • Gold intersected in shallow drilling over 450 metres strike length
  • Sinermä located 29 km from Helmi Discovery and 23 km from Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Mine
  • Results pending for approximately 5,000 m of drilling in the JV

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports results for 16 holes from the winter 202223 drilling program on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") Joint Venture ("JV"), operated by B2Gold, in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurion-B2Gold JV Intersects Gold Mineralization at Sinermä Prospect

Aurion Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

  • Gold intersected in shallow drilling over 450 metres strike length
  • Sinermä located 29 km from Helmi Discovery and 23 km from Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Mine
  • Results pending for approximately 5,000 m of drilling in the JV

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports results for 16 holes from the winter 202223 drilling program on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") Joint Venture ("JV"), operated by B2Gold, in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurion-B2Gold JV Intersects Gold Mineralization at Sinermä Prospect

Aurion Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

  • Gold intersected in shallow drilling over 450 metres strike length
  • Sinermä located 29 km from Helmi Discovery and 23 km from Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Mine
  • Results pending for approximately 5,000 m of drilling in the JV

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports results for 16 holes from the winter 202223 drilling program on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") Joint Venture ("JV"), operated by B2Gold, in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Reports Q1 2023 Results; Cash Operating Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs Below 2023 Annual Guidance Ranges; Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital Adjustments of $223 million

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces its operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2023. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2023 First Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Mydecine Reports its 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Results

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Largo Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update to 2023 Operational and Sales Outlook

Copper Investing

Avrupa Minerals Completes Definitive Agreement with Western Tethyan Resources to Option Out the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

Lithium Investing

Lithium Producers Livent and Allkem Ink US$10.6 Billion Mega Merger Deal

Lithium Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Patent Pending Lithium Extraction Technology with Penn State University and Exploration on Lucky Mica Project

Battery Metals Investing

Power Nickel Inc. to Present at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Investor Conference May 11th

Oil and Gas Investing

Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

×