Silver Viper Grants Options

Precious Metals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,150,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 5,150,000 common shares in the capital of Silver Viper. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.15 per share, expire five years from the date of grant, and vest immediately. As a result of this option grant, Silver Viper has 9,450,000 stock options outstanding, representing 6.1% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

In addition, the Company wishes to clarify that its news release dated April 20, 2023 , where it announced the closing of the final tranche of a private placement of units, should have said that the Company issued 19,222,000 units pursuant to the final tranche, not 19,222,200 units. Please see the press release dated April 20, 2023 , for additional details with respect to the private placement.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora . The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

SILVER VIPER UPSIZES PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $3.3M

SILVER VIPER UPSIZES PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $3.3M

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand from prospective subscribers, the Company has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") to up to 33,000,000 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $3,300,000 . The Company has already closed $1,377,798 as previously announced on March 13 and March 24, 2023 .

Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) has renegotiated terms of the Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement (the " Agreement ") to purchase three mineral concessions, originally signed in June of 2018 (see news release of June 25, 2018 ). On June 21, 2019 the first agreement addendum was signed. A second addendum to the agreement was signed on April 4, 2023 outlining an overall reduction in this year's cash payment, and now including the issuance of shares as partial compensation. Furthermore, the new agreement provides an additional year of cash and share issuances to complete the concessions purchase schedule. The Agreement remains otherwise unchanged and continues to grant Silver Viper the right to purchase 100% ownership of three mineral concessions covering 2,102 hectares at the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project, located in the Sierra Madre of eastern Sonora State, Mexico .

Silver Viper Closes Additional Tranche of Private Placement

Silver Viper Closes Additional Tranche of Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce it has closed an additional tranche (the " Additional Tranche ") of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), initially announced on March 9, 2023 . The Additional Tranche was comprised of 7,227,984 units of the Company (the " Units ") issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $722,798 . On March 13, 2023 the Company also announced it had closed the first tranche of the Offering, issuing 6,555,000 Units.

Silver Viper Announces Expiry of Non-Binding LOI

Silver Viper Announces Expiry of Non-Binding LOI

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") dated November 6, 2022 as amended December 20, 2022 with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") has expired in accordance with its terms.

While the Company and Canasil are not proceeding with the transactions contemplated by the LOI following its expiry, the parties may still explore alternative strategic transactions in the future.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property and Announces Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property and Announces Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTC PINK:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) wishes to provide an update on its previously announced agreement with Kootenay Silver Inc. to acquire the Mecatona Property (the "Mecatona Property") located in Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Proposed Transaction") as announced and further described in the Company's press release dated February 21, 2023

The Company has been in the process of preparing required documentation in respect of the Proposed Transaction including a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mecatona Property. The Company is continuing to correspond with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") regarding the Proposed Transaction and will provide further updates in due course.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

gold bars and money in drawer

What is the Best Precious Metal to Invest in for 2023?

Precious metals are rare, naturally occurring, metallic assets that have high economic value.

In the past, the precious metals market was important because these commodities were used as currency. Today, precious metals are considered valuable because of their investment and industrial uses.

But what is the best precious metal to invest in for 2023? Different investors have different needs, and it’s important to be aware of the factors that affect supply, demand and prices for each precious metal before making a financial decision.

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Spring Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Spring Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has completed phase 1 of 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490 metres and was a follow up on the 2022 fall drill program, as well as the 2019 VTEM airborne survey

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are pleased to complete the first phase of 2023 drilling at our flagship Gowganda West project. While the main focus remained the gold trends proximal to the Juby deposit, we also tested the first of the 2019 VTEM anomalies to the northeast. This area is one of the most underexplored in the Abitibi and we will continue to pursue a new discovery."

Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

Silver Hammer Mining Corp.: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

Silver Hammer Mining Corp.: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

×