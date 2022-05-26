The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you
Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022
Class Period: August 2, 2021 - March 28, 2022
Allegations against VLTA include that: (1) Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the business combination of Volta Industries, Inc. ("Legacy Volta") and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II; (2) as a result, the Company had understated its net loss for third quarter 2021; (3) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate its financial statements; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Legacy Volta's founders would imminently exit the Company; (6) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022
Class Period: April 30, 2021 - August 31, 2021
Allegations against ABBV include that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to ABBVie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2022
Class Period: December 30, 2019 - April 22, 2022
Allegations against AXSM include that: (i) Axsome's chemistry, manufacturing, and control ("CMC") practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07, the Company's medicine for the acute treatment of migraine, and its manufacturing process; (ii) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 New Drug Application ("NDA") on its initially represented timeline; (iii) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
