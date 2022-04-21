Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bausch + Lomb Reports More Than 48 Million Units of Contact Lens, Eye Care and Lens Care Materials Recycled Through ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling Programs

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced its exclusive ONE by ONE and Biotrue ® Eye Care Recycling programs have recycled a total of 48,235,850 million units, or 290,145 pounds, of used contact lenses, eye care and lens care materials, which is the equivalent of the weight of approximately 31 elephants. 1 Both programs are made possible through a collaboration with TerraCycle ® a world leader in the collection and repurposing of hard-to-recycle post-consumer waste.

"For six years we have collaborated with TerraCycle to offer contact lens wearers a free and convenient way to recycle their used contact lenses and packaging materials. Building upon the success of the ONE by ONE program, we created the Biotrue ® Eye Care Recycling program in 2021, which allows consumers to also recycle their used eye care and lens care materials, such as lens cases and lens solution bottle caps," said Amy Butler , global vice president, Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability, Bausch Health. "Together, these programs are helping us keep recyclable plastic and aluminum eye health materials out of landfills and oceans so we can help preserve our environment for future generations."

Danaher Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter 2022.

For the quarter ended April 1, 2022 , net earnings were $1.7 billion , or $2.31 per diluted common share which represents a 1.0% increase over the comparable 2021 period.  Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $2.76 which represents a 9.5% increase over the comparable 2021 period.

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 24 th . Mathai Mammen Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals R&D, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) .

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

Abbott Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results

  • Sales growth of 13.8 percent; organic sales growth of 17.5 percent
  • Global COVID-19 testing-related sales of $3.3 billion in the first quarter
  • Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, first-quarter reported sales growth of 3.9 percent and organic sales growth of 7.7 percent
  • GAAP diluted EPS growth of 37.0 percent; adjusted diluted EPS growth of 31.1 percent
  • Continues to strengthen portfolio with new product approvals and expanded reimbursement coverage

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

  • First-quarter sales of $11.9 billion increased 13.8 percent on a reported basis and 17.5 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
  • First-quarter GAAP diluted EPS 1 was $1.37 and adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes specified items, was $1.73 .
  • Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $3.3 billion in the first quarter.
  • Abbott projects full-year 2022 diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of at least $3.35 and projected adjusted diluted EPS of at least $4.70 remains unchanged.
  • 2022 guidance includes projected COVID-19 testing-related sales of approximately $4.5 billion , which Abbott expects to largely occur in the first half of the year and will update on a quarterly basis.
  • In February, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of certain infant formula products manufactured at one of its U.S. facilities. Abbott is working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has begun implementing corrective actions and enhancements to the facility.
  • In February, Abbott received FDA approval for an expanded indication for its CardioMEMS HF system, a small implantable sensor and remote monitoring system that can detect early warning signs of worsening heart failure.
  • In March, Abbott announced its FreeStyle Libre ® system is the first and only continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system to gain expanded reimbursement in Japan to now include all people with diabetes who use insulin.
  • In April, Abbott announced FDA approval for its Aveir single-chamber leadless pacemaker for the treatment of patients in the U.S. with slow heart rhythms. Unlike traditional pacemakers, leadless pacemakers do not require an incision in the chest to implant or leads (wires) to deliver therapy.

"Our diversified business continues to perform well in a challenging environment," said Robert B. Ford , chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We're particularly pleased with the strong performance we're achieving in Medical Devices and Established Pharmaceuticals."

Bausch + Lomb Corporation Seeking to Enter Into New Credit Facilities to Facilitate Previously Announced Separation from Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") announced today that, in connection with its previously announced intention to separate its eye health business (the "Separation"), its wholly owned subsidiary, Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb"), is seeking to enter into a new credit agreement (the "Bausch + Lomb Credit Agreement"), which is expected to include a $2.5 billion term B loan facility (the "Term Loan Facility") and $500 million revolving facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility", and together with the Term Loan Facility, the "Credit Facilities").

The Term Loan Facility is expected to mature in 2027. The Revolving Credit Facility is expected to mature in 2027 and to be undrawn at closing of the proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of Bausch + Lomb. The Credit Facilities are expected to be secured by substantially all of the assets of Bausch + Lomb and its material, wholly-owned Canadian, U.S., Dutch and Irish subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions.

Premier Health of America

Premier Health Announces Grant of Options and Deferred Share Units

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (" Premier Health " or the " Corporation ") announces the grant of 1,090,000 stock options to certain officers and employees of the Corporation. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation. All options fully vest on September 30, 2022, and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.80 per common share for a period of five (5) years from April 11, 2021. The Corporation also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 664,000 deferred share units (" DSUs ") to six directors of the Corporation. The DSUs are payable in common shares of the Corporation upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Corporation.

About Premier Health

