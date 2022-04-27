Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Meta Platforms, Inc.(NASDAQ:FB)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26434&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
Class Period: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022

Allegations against FB include that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

Celsius Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:CELH)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/celsius-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26434&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022
Class Period: August 12, 2021 - March 1, 2022

Allegations against CELH include that: (1) the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.(NASDAQ:SDIG)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stronghold-digital-mining-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26434&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 13, 2022
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stronghold Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2021 initial public offering.

Allegations against SDIG include that: (1) contracted suppliers, including MinerVa Semiconductor Corp., were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Winsome Resources

Quarterly Report for Period Ending 31 March 2022

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) ("the Company" or "Winsome Resources ") is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2022.

Valor Resources

Valor Secures Additional Concessions in Highly Prospective Gold - Copper- Silver Region in Peru

Valor Resources Limited (“Valor” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has applied for additional tenure in an area located approximately 30km northeast of the Picha Project. The eight new concessions cover an area of approximately 6,000 hectares or 60km2 . The new project, to be titled Charaque Project, lies along a regional northwest-southeast geological trend which encompasses several deposits, including the Arasi and Jessica Gold mines (owned by Aruntani), the El Cofre polymetallic mine (owned by CIEMSA), Barrick’s Austral-Challhuani gold project and other prospects and historical mine workings.