Serve Robotics Expands to Chicago, Bringing Autonomous Deliveries to the Windy City with Uber Eats

Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the launch of its service in the Chicago metro area, marking its first expansion into the Midwest. This milestone builds on Serve's successful rollouts in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas–Fort Worth, and Atlanta as part of its ongoing collaboration with UBER Eats, the delivery platform of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER).

Starting today, Chicagoans across 14 neighborhoods – including Austin, Belmont Cragin, Dunning, East Garfield Park, Humboldt Park, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Little Italy, Logan Square, Near North Side, Near West Side, Uptown, West Garfield Park and West Town – can enjoy their local favorites delivered by Serve's fleet of friendly sidewalk robots. The launch brings the convenience of contact-free delivery from over 100 restaurants to hundreds of thousands of households across the city.

"Chicago is a city known for its food and big personality, and we're thrilled to add our robots into the mix," said Dr. Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics . "Whether you're craving a Chicago-style dog, deep-dish pizza, or a late-night snack, Serve robots make delivery more reliable, sustainable, and a little more fun."

"Our ongoing partnership with Serve Robotics reflects our commitment to redefining the customer delivery experience," said Megan Jensen, Head of Autonomous Delivery Operations at Uber Eats . "By bringing autonomous delivery with Uber Eats to more neighborhoods, we're making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy their favorites, whenever and wherever they want them."

Chicago offers the ideal environment for sidewalk delivery with its extensive pedestrian infrastructure, vibrant dining scene, and culture of innovation. Serve has worked closely with local partners and community stakeholders to ensure its robots integrate seamlessly into Chicago's forward-looking and food-loving community.

The launch of Serve's Chicago operations marks another milestone on Serve's journey toward deploying 2,000 AI-powered delivery robots across the U.S. by the end of 2025.

To learn more about Serve Robotics, visit www.serverobotics.com .

About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter) , Instagram , or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Serve intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements can be about future events, including statements regarding Serve's intentions, objectives, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events, including Serve's expectations with respect to the financial and operating performance of its business, its capital position, and future growth. The words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "project", "predict", "will", "forecast", "estimate", "likely", "intend", "outlook", "should", "could", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions can generally be used to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include those risks and uncertainties set forth in Serve's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in its subsequent filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Serve undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

