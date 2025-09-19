SEALSQ to launch Quantum Shield QS7001 mid-November, pioneering Post-Quantum Cryptography for Cryptocurrencies and Beyond

-


Geneva, Switzerland, September 19, 2025 -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced plans to launch the Quantum Shield QS7001 in mid-November 2025.

Positioned to be the world's first 1 secure chip to embed NIST-standardized quantum-resistant algorithms ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) at the hardware level, the Quantum Shield QS7001 aims to secure critical applications such as cryptocurrency transactions, but also defense systems, healthcare infrastructure, and IoT devices against future quantum computing threats.

As quantum computing advances toward "Q-Day"—when quantum computers could break traditional encryption like elliptic curve cryptography (ECC)—the QS7001 addresses vulnerabilities in systems such as Bitcoin and other blockchains. Current ECC-based algorithms, including ECDSA, are susceptible to quantum attacks that could compromise public keys and expose funds.

The Quantum Shield QS7001 integrates lattice-based, quantum-resistant cryptography to provide secure key storage, efficient signing, and key exchange operations, optimized for hardware wallets, cold storage, and IoT devices. It also offers a migration framework with hybrid cryptography and tools to transition existing systems to quantum-safe standards with minimal disruption. The chip is launched as an open hardware platform to host personalized customer firmware, enabling full flexibility for all kinds of applications. SEALSQ also plans to launch a Trusted Platform Module version, the QVault TPM, in H1 2026.

While its very few competitors only integrate post-quantum cryptography through hardware accelerators that support PQC via software implementations, SEALSQ's QS7001 embeds these quantum-resistant algorithms directly at the hardware level. This approach delivers enhanced efficiency (10X faster), side-channel protection, and tamper resistance without relying on software layers, aiming to provide a more robust foundation for long-term security in high-stakes environments.

"The Quantum Shield QS7001 is a pivotal advancement in preparing for the quantum era," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "Our goal is to deliver robust, hardware-based security to protect cryptocurrencies, defense, healthcare, and IoT applications from emerging quantum threats, ensuring trust and resilience."

The chip will be unveiled at the IQT Quantum+AI 2025 event in New York City on October 20, 2025, where Carlos Moreira will deliver the opening keynote, "AI Meets Quantum: Building Unbreakable Post-Quantum Security." The first commercial development kits for the QS7001 will be available for purchase in November 2025, enabling customers to start integrating this cutting-edge technology into their solutions.

With a track record of securing over 1.75 billion devices worldwide, SEALSQ continues to lead in quantum-resistant innovation. The recent launch of SEALQUANTUM.com Lab supports organizations transitioning to quantum-safe encryption, while partnerships, such as with Hedera, highlight SEALSQ's commitment to advancing secure solutions for IoT, banking, and automotive sectors.

About SEALSQ:
SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@sealsq.com 		SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@theequitygroup.com


1 Positioned to be the world's first secure chip to embed NIST-standardized quantum-resistant algorithms ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) at the hardware level


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SEALSQ CorpLAESLAES:USTech Investing
LAES
The Conversation (0)
Arizona Sonoran

Arizona Sonoran Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cactus Project


Keep reading...Show less
Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UK Revenue Update

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Industrial Metals Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars On Report, HPA Scoping Study

rare earth investing

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Lithium Investing

Landsat Data Shaping Lithium-Mining Plans at Nevada’s Thacker Pass