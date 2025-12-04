Salesforce Announces Quarterly Dividend

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.416 per share. The dividend is payable January 8, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 18, 2025.
About Salesforce
Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.
