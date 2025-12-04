Salesforce Announces Quarterly Dividend

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.416 per share. The dividend is payable January 8, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 18, 2025.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

Mike Spencer
Salesforce
Investor Relations
investor@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss
Salesforce
Public Relations
pr@salesforce.com

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest two step-out drill holes from its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. Highlights:
Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright's November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company's growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating
Bo_RC_25 validates and expands the ultra high-grade zone first identified in Bo_RC_14 (Released Sept. 4), reinforcing Borralha's status as one of Europe's most significant tungsten discoveries amid increasing global prices.Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE:
GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc (AIM: GROC), a company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase agreement with a leading manufacturing company in China for a line of graphite processing mills and has also signed a
Substantial assays strengthen the shallow central-south shoots and demonstrate robust continuity along the northwestern dip of the Santa Helena Breccia, supporting a significantly expanded resource footprint and a strong economic outlook for the upcoming MRE and PEA.Allied Critical Metals Inc.

