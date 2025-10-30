Rumble Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) ("Rumble" or the "Company"), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025 after market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com .

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Chris Pavlovski, which is creating an independent infrastructure intended to make it impervious to cancellation or censorship by Big Tech. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com



News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rumble IncRUMNASDAQ:RUM
RUM
The Conversation (0)
Orpheus Uranium

Government Approvals for Advanced-Stage Activities Received, Whilst On-Ground Exploration Activities Commence at Mt Douglas Project, NT

Orpheus Uranium Limited (ASX: ORP) (Orpheus or the Company) is pleased to announce that on-ground exploration activities have commenced within the Company’s Mt Douglas Project in the Northern Territory (see Figure 1 & Figure 2). HighlightsGeological reconnaissance and sampling have commenced at... Keep Reading...
Australasian Metals Limited

Option to Acquire High Pure Quartz Project in the Northern Territory

Australasian Metals Limited (ASX: A8G, Australasian or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Company has entered into an Option Agreement with Verdant Minerals Limited regarding the Dingo Hole High Pure Quartz Project (EL31078) (Dingo Hole HPQ Project). The acquisition of the highly... Keep Reading...
Bryah Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

This report summarises the exploration and corporate activities of Bryah Resources Limited (“Bryah” or “the Company”) during the quarter ended 30th June 2023. HIGHLIGHTS: Gabanintha Copper-Nickel Project (100%) Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) executed a $49 million grant agreement under the... Keep Reading...
Bryah Resources

Drilling At Brumby West To Extend Manganese Resource

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX: BYH, “Bryah” or “the Company”) in conjunction with OM (Manganese) Ltd (OMM) is pleased to announce manganese drilling results at its 49% owned Bryah Basin manganese project. The results are part of the program drilled in December 2022. Bryah (49%) and OMM (51%) have... Keep Reading...
Tinley's Provides Answers to Frequent Shareholder Questions

Tinley's Provides Answers to Frequent Shareholder Questions

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQX: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide answers to questions received from shareholders about the Company's operations and its recent announcements to the markets.Why isn't Beckett's available in Ontario? When will it be... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Oil and Gas Investing

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

Gold Investing

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou