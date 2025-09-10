RTX's Pratt & Whitney receives TF33 engine sustainment contract for NATO's E-3 Sentry fleet

RTX's Pratt & Whitney receives TF33 engine sustainment contract for NATO's E-3 Sentry fleet

Contract will support fleet readiness for NATO's "eyes in the sky"

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has received an $18 million TF33 engine sustainment contract from the NATO Support Procurement Agency (NSPA). Under this contract, Pratt & Whitney will provide comprehensive engine sustainment services for NATO's fleet of airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, also known as the E-3 Sentry.

"NATO's TF33-powered E-3s have played a pivotal role supporting air, ground and maritime operations for over 40 years, providing its 32 member nations with air surveillance, real-time situational awareness and battle management," said Jessica Villardi , vice president of Fighter and Mobility Programs at Pratt & Whitney. "Our integrated engine sustainment approach will help maximize fleet readiness for years to come."

Pratt & Whitney will provide a materials management program to include part forecasting, procurement and technical support. The contract duration is for three years, with an option to extend it for an additional two years.

Work on this contract will be conducted at several locations, including the Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, depots in Turkey and Greece , and Pratt & Whitney's East Hartford, Conn. facility.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion , is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia .

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-receives-tf33-engine-sustainment-contract-for-natos-e-3-sentry-fleet-302551881.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

