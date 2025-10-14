RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada signs APS5000 maintenance agreement with Lufthansa Airlines and Austrian Airlines

Agreement covers 41 APS5000 auxiliary power units on combined fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft
- Pratt & Whitney Canada signed a 14-year maintenance and support agreement with Lufthansa Airlines and Austrian Airlines, both subsidiaries of the Lufthansa Group. The agreement covers the 41 APS5000 auxiliary power units (APUs) on the two airlines' combined fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.
"Designed for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, our APS5000 APU provides power to the aircraft when the main engines are shut down and ground power is unavailable," says Anthony Rossi, vice president, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Additionally, the APS5000 simultaneously powers twin electric starters for the main engines making it vital to overall dispatch reliability. The maintenance plan we have developed for the two airlines of the Lufthansa Group is flexible and ensures predictable costs while maximizing performance and time between maintenance."
"The growing Boeing 787 fleet is set to become a backbone of our long-haul operations, and with that comes the need to prioritize reliability, commercial efficiency, and innovation in every aspect of our technical operations," said Binoj Sebastian, senior director, Technical Procurement, Lufthansa Airlines. "This long-term maintenance agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada underscores our confidence in the APS5000 APU and its original equipment manufacturer as the best partner to deliver consistent value to our daily operations. Their proven expertise and product performance will be instrumental in supporting the availability and efficiency of our Dreamliner fleet."
The APS5000 is the quietest APU in its class with the lowest emissions in the industry. It produces 450kVA of electrical power at sea level and starts and operates up to 43,100 feet. More than 1,400 APS5000 APUs have been manufactured, and the fleet has flown nearly 16 million hours. Pratt & Whitney Canada's maintenance programs for its APU fleet deliver flexibility and predictable costs while maximizing performance and long maintenance intervals.
About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.
About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
